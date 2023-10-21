Illinois DCFS recruiting child welfare, protection professionals in northern Illinois

STERLING – Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be in Sterling to share information about employment opportunities.

The department offers mission-driven career opportunities in a variety of positions, including child protection specialists, child welfare specialists and day care licensing representatives. Other in-demand positions include office associates, paralegal assistants, reimbursement officers and public service administrators.

Bilingual Spanish-speaking employees also are highly sought by the department and may be eligible for additional compensation. A bachelor’s and/or master’s-level degree is required.

Sessions include:

DCFS in-person presentation, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling.

State Employment Recruiting Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, Illinois Department of Employment Security American Job Center, 406 Ave. C, Sterling.

Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at childabuse.illinois.gov (nonemergency situations) or 1-800-252-2873.

With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS works to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCF pursues guardianship or adoption to provide children with a safe and permanent home.

DCFS also is responsible for licensing and monitoring all Illinois child welfare agencies.