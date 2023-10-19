Dixon schools OK personnel items

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel items, including new hires, resignations and coach, volunteer and stipend positions.

New hires

Jack Doane, full-time custodian at Washington School, effective Sept. 24.

Amber Bresson, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 19.

Shauna Sloter, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 19.

Resignations

Mary Beth Shipman, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 6.

Victoria Highley, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Oct. 6.

Brenda Spratt, lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 3.

Debbie Sneek, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 11.

Rachael Oswalt, 5.75 hours a day paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 20.

New coaches, volunteers and/or stipend positions

All are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Sara Dunne – vocal musical at DHS.

Sarah Purlee – faculty adviser musical at DHS.

Courtney Rogers – girls basketball at RMS.

Riley Abell – boys basketball at RMS (1/2 stipend).

Coaching renewals

All are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Dixon High School coaches

Zack Heitz – first-semester strength coach.

Maggie Curry – assistant girls basketball.

Aaron Book – assistant girls basketball.

Catie Cox – assistant girls basketball.

LaQuan Pittman – assistant boys basketball.

Jahrod Bell – assistant boys basketball.

Jacob Hey – assistant wrestling (split stipend).

Sebastian Quintana – assistant wrestling (split stipend).

Reagan Middle School coaches