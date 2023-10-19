Dixon schools OK personnel items

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel items, including new hires, resignations and coach, volunteer and stipend positions.
New hires
- Jack Doane, full-time custodian at Washington School, effective Sept. 24.
- Amber Bresson, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 19.
- Shauna Sloter, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 19.
Resignations
- Mary Beth Shipman, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 6.
- Victoria Highley, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Oct. 6.
- Brenda Spratt, lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 3.
- Debbie Sneek, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 11.
- Rachael Oswalt, 5.75 hours a day paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 20.
New coaches, volunteers and/or stipend positions
All are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Sara Dunne – vocal musical at DHS.
- Sarah Purlee – faculty adviser musical at DHS.
- Courtney Rogers – girls basketball at RMS.
- Riley Abell – boys basketball at RMS (1/2 stipend).
Coaching renewals
All are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dixon High School coaches
- Zack Heitz – first-semester strength coach.
- Maggie Curry – assistant girls basketball.
- Aaron Book – assistant girls basketball.
- Catie Cox – assistant girls basketball.
- LaQuan Pittman – assistant boys basketball.
- Jahrod Bell – assistant boys basketball.
- Jacob Hey – assistant wrestling (split stipend).
- Sebastian Quintana – assistant wrestling (split stipend).
Reagan Middle School coaches
- Jamie Brigl – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
- Doug Hicks – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
- Sky Goral – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
- Kevin Hendley – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
- Oscar Van Sickle – boys basketball (1/2 stipend)
- Seth Nicklaus – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
- Talbir Chima – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
- Rick Shroyer – girls basketball.
- Teresa Tucker – girls basketball.
- Katie Provo – girls basketball.
- Jeff Masters – girls basketball.
- Hayden Steinmeyer – assistant wrestling.
- Sarah Wilson – cheer.