October 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon schools OK personnel items

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON – The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel items, including new hires, resignations and coach, volunteer and stipend positions.

New hires

  • Jack Doane, full-time custodian at Washington School, effective Sept. 24.
  • Amber Bresson, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 19.
  • Shauna Sloter, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 19.

Resignations

  • Mary Beth Shipman, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 6.
  • Victoria Highley, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Oct. 6.
  • Brenda Spratt, lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 3.
  • Debbie Sneek, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 11.
  • Rachael Oswalt, 5.75 hours a day paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 20.

New coaches, volunteers and/or stipend positions

All are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

  • Sara Dunne – vocal musical at DHS.
  • Sarah Purlee – faculty adviser musical at DHS.
  • Courtney Rogers – girls basketball at RMS.
  • Riley Abell – boys basketball at RMS (1/2 stipend).

Coaching renewals

All are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

Dixon High School coaches

  • Zack Heitz – first-semester strength coach.
  • Maggie Curry – assistant girls basketball.
  • Aaron Book – assistant girls basketball.
  • Catie Cox – assistant girls basketball.
  • LaQuan Pittman – assistant boys basketball.
  • Jahrod Bell – assistant boys basketball.
  • Jacob Hey – assistant wrestling (split stipend).
  • Sebastian Quintana – assistant wrestling (split stipend).

Reagan Middle School coaches

  • Jamie Brigl – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
  • Doug Hicks – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
  • Sky Goral – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
  • Kevin Hendley – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
  • Oscar Van Sickle – boys basketball (1/2 stipend)
  • Seth Nicklaus – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
  • Talbir Chima – boys basketball (1/2 stipend).
  • Rick Shroyer – girls basketball.
  • Teresa Tucker – girls basketball.
  • Katie Provo – girls basketball.
  • Jeff Masters – girls basketball.
  • Hayden Steinmeyer – assistant wrestling.
  • Sarah Wilson – cheer.
DixonDixon School BoardDixon Public SchoolsEducation
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois