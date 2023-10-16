Whiteside’s health department to offer in-stock 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Health Department will begin offering the updated 2023-24 Moderna (SPIKEVAX) COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only starting Wednesday.

The department currently has vaccine available for children ages 6 months to 18 years with Medicaid or who are uninsured, and all adults, including those with Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance coverage as well as uninsured adults eligible for free vaccine through the CDC’s Bridge Program.

WCHD has not yet received vaccine for children with private insurance but is working directly with Moderna and hopes to be able to offer vaccine to children with private insurance soon.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-626-2230 and choose option 3.

COVID-19 vaccines were updated to the 2023-24 formula on Sept. 12. The updated formula includes a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the omicron variant XBB.1.5 of SARS-CoV-2. The formula was updated to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by circulating variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 6 months and older be vaccinated for COVID-19. Most individuals who previously completed or started their vaccine series need only one dose of the updated 23-24 formula. Unvaccinated individuals need to complete a series as normal.

For information on CDC’s recommendations for staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html