Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Barbara L. Kophamer to Benjamin L. and Amanda M. Knapp, 203 E. South St., Morrison, $175,000.

Benjamin L. and Amanda M. Knapp to Victoria A. Kronenberg, 2704 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $99,900.

Timothy L. and Gail F. Possley to Joseph P. Possley, 517 Eighth St., Erie, $0.

Cynthia K. Clarkson to Jonathan P. and Samantha R. Sterenberg, 6975 Harvey Road, Fulton, $300,000.

Joseph P. McDonald to Abel Hernandez, one parcel on Dillon Ave., Sterling, $5,000.

Loni D. Slothower to Theresa M. Johnson, 208 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Cynthia K. Witmer Estate and Brooke A., Joshua C. and Jason J. Witmer to Jennifer Burch, 101 17th Ave., Sterling, $99,000.

Arthur J. and Claudette M. Klavenga to Tim E. Null and Katrina R. Klavenga, 507 W. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Alan Delhotal to JBQ Properties, 211 17th Ave., Sterling, $22,500.

Sterling Industrial Development to A1 AB LLC, one parcel on West Second St., Sterling, $25,000.

Kody and Mariel R. Kester to Carrie Hart, 504 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $95,000.

Cuauhtemoc D. Reyes to Nicholas Deleon, 805 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $55,000.

Julie A. and Todd B. Mickley to Stone Rock LLC, one parcel on Crosby Road, Morrison, $108,000.

Wayne A. and Christine M. Bauer, now Nutt, to Christian Johansen, 2201 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $65,000.

City of Fulton to Fulton Industrial LLC, one parcel on Progress Drive, Fulton, $814,750.

William D. and Wendy L. Reckers to Sarah L. and Richard D. Scott, 6315 Fargo Road, Erie, $120,000.

Jon J. Behrens to Order of St. Francis of Assisi, 1005 14th Ave., Rock Falls (St. Joseph Chapel), $0.

Christine L. Steinhagen and Kimberly A. Stevens to Stephen R. and Debra S. Moore, 30026 Star Road, Rock Falls, $2,436,285.

Fellows Properties LLC to Two4Five LLC, 305 W. Fifth St. and 1003 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $242,500.

Daniel and Linda K. Roushia to Properties 815 LLC, 210 11th Ave., Sterling, $36,500.

Barbara Brown to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 4, 2813 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $94,000.

Eugene A. and Sharon L. Kanellis to Kim M. Neisewander, 1309 Garfield St., Rock Falls, $145,900.

Michael J. Warren to Michael L. and Tacura M. Wilkinson, 1109 Ave B, Rock Falls, $134,900.

Jan Ann Rosene and Jo Evelyn Marshal, formerly Haeberle, to Todd A. and Michelle L. Wetzell, 688 Luther Road, Tampico, $1,000,086.

Deborah K. Wiersema to Debra A. Gramer, 806 17th St., Fulton, $115,000.

Margaret A. Jones to Brooklyn Faye Gallentine, 512 W. Park St., Morrison, $75,000.

James Leroy Johnson to Jose G. Rodriguez, 703 E. Third St., Sterling, $27,000.

Jessica Cruz and Sergio Cruz Cabrera to Brian M. and Nicole L. Tucker, 15581 Highland Drive, Sterling, $192,400.

Michael E. and Amy E. Berentes to Jessica Cruz, 9962 Freeport Road, Rock Falls, $514,900.

First Gateway Credit Union to Michael C. and Rebekah J. Gravila, 112 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $6,000.

Karen L. Herrig, Charlotte Anne Daehler and Janice Lynne Benshoof to Paul James and Elisabeth Ann Keiller, 15738 Ebson Road, Fulton, $88,000.

Quit claim deeds

Donna J. Berry Estate, Craig Lewis, Lori L. Hartle, Cathy Steffey and Marge and Steven Berry to Lori Hartle and Staci N. Turner, 507 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Betty Jane Curran to Nancy J. Dornbush, 14837 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Two4Five LLC to Fellows Properties LLC, Dana S. Fellows, trustee, 305 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $113,500.

Bruce A. Hunter Trust to city of Morrison, 15947 Lincoln Highway, Morrison, $800,000.

David M. and Jenise M. Jones Trust to Todd A. and Michelle L. Wetzell, 688 Luther Road, Tampico, $500,043.

Annick Living Trust No. 2, Annick Selby Laurie, trustee, to Avary Farster, 601 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $47,900.

Jeffrey L. and Angela K. Smith Trust to Jeff and Lisa Dalton, one parcel on Albany Road, Erie, $24,000.

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick to Sherry Koch and Mauricio Temiquel, one parcel on East 21st Street, Sterling, $40,500.

Philip I and Linda Faye Jansma Trust to Ellen M. Anderson, Gwendolyn L. Baar and Jaclyn K. Claerhout, two parcels in Clyde Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Norris L. Hurlbut Estate to David H. Stancil, 212 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $50,000.

Robert G. Daley Estate to Joyce and Harlan Houzenga, 17279 Chase Road, Fulton, $240,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Sheryl Sanchez to Michelle L. and John Myron Colbeck, block 26, lot 153, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

James and Sonia L. Villarreal to Julie M. Hoover, block 12, lot 60, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Russell W. Terrill to Venus Roman, block 26, lot 153, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Trinidad D. and Yvonne A. Gonzalez to Ernestina Romero Patino, block 7, lot 186, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $31,000.

Ronald J. and Sandra C. Autrey to Michael Lee Zielinski, block 16, lots 25-26, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Peggy G. Bokuniewicz to Gustavo Bentley and Graciela Contreras, block 26, lot 153, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $63,000.

Troy D. and Lisa M. Marcum to Ryan W. and Shannon A. Haag, block 1, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Patsy A. Commons to Larry Setchell, 511 E. Graham St., Dixon, $45,000.

Thomas J. Koechig to Community State Bank of Rock Falls, 1820 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Caleb Suddeth, 516 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Sheila Farrington to Reilly M. Lee, 815 E. Third St., Dixon, $140,000.

Rodger J. Glenn and Linda K. Naftzger to Martin and Kathy Toms, 1814 Hickory Lane, Dixon, $54,000.

John M. and Elizabeth J. Jacobs to Julie J. Folkers, 1949 Cougar St., Dixon, $30,000.

Cynthia Galambos, also Galanbos, and Steven and Edward Petansky to Christopher Frank Cesario, 422 Spruce Lane, Amboy, $155,500.

Partington Properties LLC to Shirley Deyo, 1217 Washington Ave., unit A-2, Dixon, $79,900.

Summit Ag Fund II LP to Shane Kern Revocable Trust, Shane Kern, trustee, Kern Land Investment Co. and Ronald Kern, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $2,009,299.

Matthew and Sarah L. Bodzioch to John A. and Barbara J. Strom, 1015 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $260,000.

Kayla R. Gridley to Brittany Hyde, 320 Sherman Ave., Dixon, $117,500.

Cheryl A. Johnson to Conner Sherwood, 211 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $97,000.

Aaron Michael Kingham to Thomas J. Hartnett III, 894 N. Bend Road, Dixon, $85,000.

Kimberly K. Von Holten to Thomas J. Hartnett III, 1003 Highland Ave., Dixon, $40,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Larry A. and Mary E. Berkenpas, 725 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Trustees deeds

Douglas E. and Jeanette Hild Trust, Douglas E. and Jeanette Hild, trustees, to Randy A. and Elizabeth M. Spence, block 17, lot 96, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Timbercreek Trust No. 84, Bruce E. Keller and Edwin D. Yingling, trustees, to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 733 Yingling Drive, $16,800.

Ackert Family Irrevocable Trust, Jeff Ackert and Christina Lindenmeyer, co-successors, to Rachel P. Ackert, 803 Ackert Road, Dixon, $60,000.

Morris Family Trust, Alice K. Morris, trustee and Ronald D. Morris and Susan L. Van Matre, co-successor trustees, to Debra C. Claeys, 340 W. Provost St., Amboy, $145,000.

Donna L. Challand Trust, Stephen F. Challand, trustee, to Thomas Rissman, 1490 German Road, Steward, $167,000.

Executors deed

Steven and Larry W. McPherson to Garry Ortgiesen, 1903 W. Third St., Dixon, $30,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff and Bruce Gibson to UMB Bank NA, 360 Water Front Drive, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Christina Sue Snyder to Howard J. Hart Jr., 1305 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $215,000.

Byrd Trust 98, Michael Vogeler, trustee, to David and Sheryl A. Casey, 12858 Flagg Road, Rochelle, $70,000.

John C., William J. and Marjorie L. Goldhagen to Illinois Postal Holdings, LLC, 208 E. Main St., Forreston, $185,000.

Deer Creek Lots Land Trust, Mary Ellen Gomez, trustee, to Derek Horner, 10332, 10370 and 10410 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $65,000.

CWMBS Reperforming Loan Remic Trust, Bank of New York Mellon, also Bank of New York, trustee, to Hinkleman LLC, 154 S. Hickory Lane, Oregon, $82,425.

Richard J. and Janice K. Clark to Mark and Julie Bertagni, 1988 S. Chana Road, Oregon, $230,000.

Toni Buys Homes LLC to Jennifer Ferris, 15894 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $165,000.

Kenneth D. and Angela A. Rudy to Ashley B. Goner and Dillon D. Upchurch, 2112 Southfield Lane, Byron, $256,000.

Del Monte Foods Inc. to Jersey Rochelle LLC, 600 N. 15th St., Rochelle, $700,000.

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshue J. Kayser, 626 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $119,000.

Phillips Trust 1, Brenda Fay Rainwater, trustee, to Alexandra J. VanVickle, 919 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $134,900.

Gerard and Judith Ann McGrath Trust, Gerard and Judith Ann McGrath, trustees, to A&J Assets LLC, 100 S. Commercial St., Forreston, $67,000.

Michael D. and Keith A. Kolecke to Kayla M. Cunningham, 102 N. Perene Ave., Byron, $172,500.

Gregory and Laura Schaer, to Embrie Salon LLC, 117 N. Lincoln St., Byron, $182,000.

Monte A. and Ladonna L. Hammonds to Hortencia Jaimes Carbajal, 6713 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $202,000.

The late June R. Peterson by heirs to Evelio I. Aguilar Castillo and Annabella Aguilar, 8439 N. Kishwaukee Road, Byron, $75,000.

Allen Cox to Watson Septic Services of Northern Illinois Inc., 227 E. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $162,000.

Quit claim deeds

Lori K. Waddell to Illinois Community Credit Union, 123 W. North St., Creston, $0.

Alejandro and Elizabeth Salgado to village of Creston, 308 E. North St., Creston, $0.

Scott and Trevor Watson and Conner Bontjes to WB Self Storage LLC, 553 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

The late Elizabeth L. Bell and Sharon I. Schindlbeck to Benjamin E. Stoudt, 10 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

Hildebrand Trust 2019, Larry L. and Sharon A. Hildebrand, trustees, to 408 Valley Drive LLC, 408 S. Valley Drive, Stillman Valley, $217,600.

Paul W. and Rosemary C. Prewett Trust 1, Paul W. and Rosemary C. Prewett, trustees, to Daniel and Stephanie M. Olson, 7966 N. Winding Oak Lane, Byron, $283,000.

Norland Wilson Living Trust, David A. Semmelman, trustee, to Stephen J. Newcomer Trust, Stephen J. Newcomer, trustee, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $758,700.

Doris C. Janssen Irrevocable Trust, Patricia A. White, trustee, to Wayne T. and Ginger D. Haan Revocable Trust, 704 E. Oregon St., Polo, $189,000.

Executors deeds

The late Rita M. Millenbine by executor and estate of Rita M. Millenbine to Garrett Mitchell, 207 E. Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $157,500.

The late Magdelene Murphy by executor and estate of Magdalene Murphy to Oscar H. and Teresa J. Strum, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $20,000.

Deed in trust

Dearborn Street Holding LLC to Ronald W. Davidson Trust, Hadley Forbes, trustee, one parcel in Byron Township and 5960 S Woodlawn Road, Creston, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office