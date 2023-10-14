October 14, 2023
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Barbara L. Kophamer to Benjamin L. and Amanda M. Knapp, 203 E. South St., Morrison, $175,000.

Benjamin L. and Amanda M. Knapp to Victoria A. Kronenberg, 2704 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $99,900.

Timothy L. and Gail F. Possley to Joseph P. Possley, 517 Eighth St., Erie, $0.

Cynthia K. Clarkson to Jonathan P. and Samantha R. Sterenberg, 6975 Harvey Road, Fulton, $300,000.

Joseph P. McDonald to Abel Hernandez, one parcel on Dillon Ave., Sterling, $5,000.

Loni D. Slothower to Theresa M. Johnson, 208 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Cynthia K. Witmer Estate and Brooke A., Joshua C. and Jason J. Witmer to Jennifer Burch, 101 17th Ave., Sterling, $99,000.

Arthur J. and Claudette M. Klavenga to Tim E. Null and Katrina R. Klavenga, 507 W. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Alan Delhotal to JBQ Properties, 211 17th Ave., Sterling, $22,500.

Sterling Industrial Development to A1 AB LLC, one parcel on West Second St., Sterling, $25,000.

Kody and Mariel R. Kester to Carrie Hart, 504 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $95,000.

Cuauhtemoc D. Reyes to Nicholas Deleon, 805 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $55,000.

Julie A. and Todd B. Mickley to Stone Rock LLC, one parcel on Crosby Road, Morrison, $108,000.

Wayne A. and Christine M. Bauer, now Nutt, to Christian Johansen, 2201 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $65,000.

City of Fulton to Fulton Industrial LLC, one parcel on Progress Drive, Fulton, $814,750.

William D. and Wendy L. Reckers to Sarah L. and Richard D. Scott, 6315 Fargo Road, Erie, $120,000.

Jon J. Behrens to Order of St. Francis of Assisi, 1005 14th Ave., Rock Falls (St. Joseph Chapel), $0.

Christine L. Steinhagen and Kimberly A. Stevens to Stephen R. and Debra S. Moore, 30026 Star Road, Rock Falls, $2,436,285.

Fellows Properties LLC to Two4Five LLC, 305 W. Fifth St. and 1003 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $242,500.

Daniel and Linda K. Roushia to Properties 815 LLC, 210 11th Ave., Sterling, $36,500.

Barbara Brown to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 4, 2813 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $94,000.

Eugene A. and Sharon L. Kanellis to Kim M. Neisewander, 1309 Garfield St., Rock Falls, $145,900.

Michael J. Warren to Michael L. and Tacura M. Wilkinson, 1109 Ave B, Rock Falls, $134,900.

Jan Ann Rosene and Jo Evelyn Marshal, formerly Haeberle, to Todd A. and Michelle L. Wetzell, 688 Luther Road, Tampico, $1,000,086.

Deborah K. Wiersema to Debra A. Gramer, 806 17th St., Fulton, $115,000.

Margaret A. Jones to Brooklyn Faye Gallentine, 512 W. Park St., Morrison, $75,000.

James Leroy Johnson to Jose G. Rodriguez, 703 E. Third St., Sterling, $27,000.

Jessica Cruz and Sergio Cruz Cabrera to Brian M. and Nicole L. Tucker, 15581 Highland Drive, Sterling, $192,400.

Michael E. and Amy E. Berentes to Jessica Cruz, 9962 Freeport Road, Rock Falls, $514,900.

First Gateway Credit Union to Michael C. and Rebekah J. Gravila, 112 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $6,000.

Karen L. Herrig, Charlotte Anne Daehler and Janice Lynne Benshoof to Paul James and Elisabeth Ann Keiller, 15738 Ebson Road, Fulton, $88,000.

Quit claim deeds

Donna J. Berry Estate, Craig Lewis, Lori L. Hartle, Cathy Steffey and Marge and Steven Berry to Lori Hartle and Staci N. Turner, 507 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Betty Jane Curran to Nancy J. Dornbush, 14837 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Two4Five LLC to Fellows Properties LLC, Dana S. Fellows, trustee, 305 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $113,500.

Bruce A. Hunter Trust to city of Morrison, 15947 Lincoln Highway, Morrison, $800,000.

David M. and Jenise M. Jones Trust to Todd A. and Michelle L. Wetzell, 688 Luther Road, Tampico, $500,043.

Annick Living Trust No. 2, Annick Selby Laurie, trustee, to Avary Farster, 601 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $47,900.

Jeffrey L. and Angela K. Smith Trust to Jeff and Lisa Dalton, one parcel on Albany Road, Erie, $24,000.

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick to Sherry Koch and Mauricio Temiquel, one parcel on East 21st Street, Sterling, $40,500.

Philip I and Linda Faye Jansma Trust to Ellen M. Anderson, Gwendolyn L. Baar and Jaclyn K. Claerhout, two parcels in Clyde Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Norris L. Hurlbut Estate to David H. Stancil, 212 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $50,000.

Robert G. Daley Estate to Joyce and Harlan Houzenga, 17279 Chase Road, Fulton, $240,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Sheryl Sanchez to Michelle L. and John Myron Colbeck, block 26, lot 153, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

James and Sonia L. Villarreal to Julie M. Hoover, block 12, lot 60, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Russell W. Terrill to Venus Roman, block 26, lot 153, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Trinidad D. and Yvonne A. Gonzalez to Ernestina Romero Patino, block 7, lot 186, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $31,000.

Ronald J. and Sandra C. Autrey to Michael Lee Zielinski, block 16, lots 25-26, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Peggy G. Bokuniewicz to Gustavo Bentley and Graciela Contreras, block 26, lot 153, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $63,000.

Troy D. and Lisa M. Marcum to Ryan W. and Shannon A. Haag, block 1, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Patsy A. Commons to Larry Setchell, 511 E. Graham St., Dixon, $45,000.

Thomas J. Koechig to Community State Bank of Rock Falls, 1820 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Caleb Suddeth, 516 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Sheila Farrington to Reilly M. Lee, 815 E. Third St., Dixon, $140,000.

Rodger J. Glenn and Linda K. Naftzger to Martin and Kathy Toms, 1814 Hickory Lane, Dixon, $54,000.

John M. and Elizabeth J. Jacobs to Julie J. Folkers, 1949 Cougar St., Dixon, $30,000.

Cynthia Galambos, also Galanbos, and Steven and Edward Petansky to Christopher Frank Cesario, 422 Spruce Lane, Amboy, $155,500.

Partington Properties LLC to Shirley Deyo, 1217 Washington Ave., unit A-2, Dixon, $79,900.

Summit Ag Fund II LP to Shane Kern Revocable Trust, Shane Kern, trustee, Kern Land Investment Co. and Ronald Kern, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $2,009,299.

Matthew and Sarah L. Bodzioch to John A. and Barbara J. Strom, 1015 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $260,000.

Kayla R. Gridley to Brittany Hyde, 320 Sherman Ave., Dixon, $117,500.

Cheryl A. Johnson to Conner Sherwood, 211 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $97,000.

Aaron Michael Kingham to Thomas J. Hartnett III, 894 N. Bend Road, Dixon, $85,000.

Kimberly K. Von Holten to Thomas J. Hartnett III, 1003 Highland Ave., Dixon, $40,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Larry A. and Mary E. Berkenpas, 725 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Trustees deeds

Douglas E. and Jeanette Hild Trust, Douglas E. and Jeanette Hild, trustees, to Randy A. and Elizabeth M. Spence, block 17, lot 96, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Timbercreek Trust No. 84, Bruce E. Keller and Edwin D. Yingling, trustees, to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 733 Yingling Drive, $16,800.

Ackert Family Irrevocable Trust, Jeff Ackert and Christina Lindenmeyer, co-successors, to Rachel P. Ackert, 803 Ackert Road, Dixon, $60,000.

Morris Family Trust, Alice K. Morris, trustee and Ronald D. Morris and Susan L. Van Matre, co-successor trustees, to Debra C. Claeys, 340 W. Provost St., Amboy, $145,000.

Donna L. Challand Trust, Stephen F. Challand, trustee, to Thomas Rissman, 1490 German Road, Steward, $167,000.

Executors deed

Steven and Larry W. McPherson to Garry Ortgiesen, 1903 W. Third St., Dixon, $30,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff and Bruce Gibson to UMB Bank NA, 360 Water Front Drive, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Christina Sue Snyder to Howard J. Hart Jr., 1305 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $215,000.

Byrd Trust 98, Michael Vogeler, trustee, to David and Sheryl A. Casey, 12858 Flagg Road, Rochelle, $70,000.

John C., William J. and Marjorie L. Goldhagen to Illinois Postal Holdings, LLC, 208 E. Main St., Forreston, $185,000.

Deer Creek Lots Land Trust, Mary Ellen Gomez, trustee, to Derek Horner, 10332, 10370 and 10410 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $65,000.

CWMBS Reperforming Loan Remic Trust, Bank of New York Mellon, also Bank of New York, trustee, to Hinkleman LLC, 154 S. Hickory Lane, Oregon, $82,425.

Richard J. and Janice K. Clark to Mark and Julie Bertagni, 1988 S. Chana Road, Oregon, $230,000.

Toni Buys Homes LLC to Jennifer Ferris, 15894 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $165,000.

Kenneth D. and Angela A. Rudy to Ashley B. Goner and Dillon D. Upchurch, 2112 Southfield Lane, Byron, $256,000.

Del Monte Foods Inc. to Jersey Rochelle LLC, 600 N. 15th St., Rochelle, $700,000.

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshue J. Kayser, 626 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $119,000.

Phillips Trust 1, Brenda Fay Rainwater, trustee, to Alexandra J. VanVickle, 919 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $134,900.

Gerard and Judith Ann McGrath Trust, Gerard and Judith Ann McGrath, trustees, to A&J Assets LLC, 100 S. Commercial St., Forreston, $67,000.

Michael D. and Keith A. Kolecke to Kayla M. Cunningham, 102 N. Perene Ave., Byron, $172,500.

Gregory and Laura Schaer, to Embrie Salon LLC, 117 N. Lincoln St., Byron, $182,000.

Monte A. and Ladonna L. Hammonds to Hortencia Jaimes Carbajal, 6713 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $202,000.

The late June R. Peterson by heirs to Evelio I. Aguilar Castillo and Annabella Aguilar, 8439 N. Kishwaukee Road, Byron, $75,000.

Allen Cox to Watson Septic Services of Northern Illinois Inc., 227 E. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $162,000.

Quit claim deeds

Lori K. Waddell to Illinois Community Credit Union, 123 W. North St., Creston, $0.

Alejandro and Elizabeth Salgado to village of Creston, 308 E. North St., Creston, $0.

Scott and Trevor Watson and Conner Bontjes to WB Self Storage LLC, 553 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

The late Elizabeth L. Bell and Sharon I. Schindlbeck to Benjamin E. Stoudt, 10 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

Hildebrand Trust 2019, Larry L. and Sharon A. Hildebrand, trustees, to 408 Valley Drive LLC, 408 S. Valley Drive, Stillman Valley, $217,600.

Paul W. and Rosemary C. Prewett Trust 1, Paul W. and Rosemary C. Prewett, trustees, to Daniel and Stephanie M. Olson, 7966 N. Winding Oak Lane, Byron, $283,000.

Norland Wilson Living Trust, David A. Semmelman, trustee, to Stephen J. Newcomer Trust, Stephen J. Newcomer, trustee, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $758,700.

Doris C. Janssen Irrevocable Trust, Patricia A. White, trustee, to Wayne T. and Ginger D. Haan Revocable Trust, 704 E. Oregon St., Polo, $189,000.

Executors deeds

The late Rita M. Millenbine by executor and estate of Rita M. Millenbine to Garrett Mitchell, 207 E. Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $157,500.

The late Magdelene Murphy by executor and estate of Magdalene Murphy to Oscar H. and Teresa J. Strum, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $20,000.

Deed in trust

Dearborn Street Holding LLC to Ronald W. Davidson Trust, Hadley Forbes, trustee, one parcel in Byron Township and 5960 S Woodlawn Road, Creston, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

