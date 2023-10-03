Shutter to Think: Pumpkin Dashing

With hair to match her new pumpkin, Maren Monk, 20 months, of Sterling chooses her gourd after finishing her race Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at Sterling Park District’s Pumpkin Dash. All who competed received a goody bag and a small pumpkin, while winners were able to choose from a much bigger pumpkin prize. (Alex T. Paschal)

The annual Pumpkin Dash in Sterling lends itself to an interesting dilemma.

With the sheer size of the event one would think there would be countless photo opportunities, and there are, except you have tunnel vision yourself. You look down and hope you catch a special moment.

Most people attending the event are there with loved ones and putting the focus on their little pumpkins dashing to and fro is probably quite easy. But from a story-telling aspect one needs to sample little bites from the huge buffet of action.

The way I personally approached the event was to let things unfold and hopefully spot something particularly unique and then chase them down after in order to identify. My biggest take-a-way from the event was this young lady matched so nicely from head to shirt with her pumpkin.

In my story this past week I wrote that “thousands attended the Pumpkin Dash.” After the photo package ran I got to thinking that I most definitely used improper verbiage. What I know is that 1,000 tickets were distributed and these did run out. So let me update my original story by saying “over a thousand people attended this year’s Pumpkin Dash.”

In the end, kids got to run, parents got to watch, bouncy houses got bounced, zoos got petted and everyone had a *gourd-geous day at the Pumpkin Dash.

*I had to do it.

