Chipotle in Dixon under construction

DIXON – Construction work is continuing at Dixon’s Gateway Development on South Galena Avenue, with the building that will house Chipotle Mexican Grill taking shape.

Xsite of Burr Ridge and Walsh Partners of Elmhurst are bringing major commercial development, featuring a dozen buildings, to the 27-acre site along South Galena, across from Walmart between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads. The Gateway Project broke ground in April 2022. Part of the Interstate 88 corridor, it is expected to create more than 600 jobs and $1 million a year in new tax revenue. The city will pay $5.2 million in infrastructure work, of which $3 million will be paid for with grants.

The Dixon Family YMCA is building a 16,000-square-foot day care center at Gateway, which so far also is getting a Fairfield Inn by Marriott; a Casey’s General Store; the Chipotle restaurant; and the building that will be home to Jersey Mike’s, L.A. Nails, T-Mobile and a cannabis dispensary. More land is available in the project area, which includes 65 acres behind Walmart that already has city infrastructure.

Ground excavation has started at the future site of the multi-tenant building that will hold Jersey Mike’s sub shop, L.A. Nails, a T-Mobile sales office and a cannabis dispensary, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said.