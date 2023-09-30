Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Brittany A. and Bruce Joseph Black to Melissa Moreno, 301 W. Main St., Morrison, $94,300.

Michael and Elizabeth M. Hamilton to Kenan J. Clark and Morgan J. Weber, 401 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $0.

Kenan J. Clark and Morgan J. Weber to Jon D. and Dulcineia M. Eastlick, 401 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $218,000.

Arnold G. and Betty Jean Johnson to Richard and Angela Lance, one parcel on Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $0.

Jon D. and Dulcineia M. Eastlick to Kyle G. Schierholz, 503 S. Madison St., Morrison, $100,000.

Branches and Roots LLC to Michael E. and Brook D. Elmendorf, 24761 Genesee Road, Sterling, $166,500.

Karen Wetzell to Ronnie Lilly, 603 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $62,000.

Tri-County Opportunities Council to A1 AB LLC, 507 W. Third St., Sterling, $34,000.

Mark A. Hinders to James and Kathleen Johnson, 1003 Leroy Ave., Rock Falls, $12,001.

Codylee Turrell and Alexanderia M. McGill to Racheal Bergeron and Peter Herch, 12465 Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $240,000.

Keith Pulford to Pamela A. and Lyman F. Gilbert, 1005 Hermes Heights, Rock Falls, $200,000.

Ashley Barton to Debra A. Cook, 2901 A St., Rock Falls, $138,250.

Shawna Snapp to Maria De Lapaz Pedroza Alcaraz, 906 Elm Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

Charles A. and Arlene Rogers to Jacob J. Allen, 410 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $65,000.

Howard S. and Sharon M. Geske to Bogdan Boanca, 608 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $72,000.

Quit claim deeds

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Jordan Johnson, 1710 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $10,000.

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Jordan Johnson, 404 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $15,000.

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Jordan Johnson, 402 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $10,000.

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Alicia Olalde, 800 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $500.

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Timothy H. Kendrick, two parcels in Coloma Township, $15,000.

Mark Gary Duncan to Liquid Properties LLC, 1118 Eighth Ave., Erie, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to Douglas L. Eilers, one parcel on East 21st Street, Sterling, $15,000.

Larry J. and Alice L. McDonald Family Trust to Vanderbilt Investments LLC, 404 16th Ave., Fulton, $45,000.

Bennie Lee Hicks Trust, Mina F. Wright, trustee, to Thomas C. and Ruth A. Hicks and Lenora H. and Phillip L. Jacobson, 504 Elm Ave., Sterling, $43,428.

Executors deeds

Leonard M. Cook Estate to Kathy Wakenight, 1152 Coleta Road, Tampico, $175,000.

Johanne S. Meyer Estate to Austin and Allyson McDaniel, 1124 Main St., Erie, $105,000.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Jay R. and Lucas Pauley, sale officer, to Select Employees Credit Union, 708 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $35,001.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Maria Trejo to Isabella Barrios, block 11, lots 172-173, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Patrick J., James, Mary and Michael Owen Whited, Lois Overholt, Diane Cone, Margaret Reichold, Charlene Montgomery and Mary E. Cavallo to Curtis Wickline, block 17, lot 216, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Myra, Gabriel and Robert D. Villar to Kyle and Marti Stacy and Jeanine Lee Marie Lake, block 9, lot 129, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Julia J. Shinault to Catherine Ann Bauer, block 5, lot 84, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Gary and Donna Fletcher to James T. and Beth A. Michelli, block 5, lot 348, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

Marlene Lavryk to Beth A. and Raymond Lawrence Kommenich Jr., block 20, lot 37, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Rachel Hernandez to Steven M. and Mitchell Stig Christman, block 5, lot 171, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

Raymond and John McConnell, Pamela Gardner, Lisa Mighell, Candace Parker, Linda Wright, Donna Cochran, Vernon and Melvin Burgett, and Debra Lacoursiere to Thomas E. Bittner, 621 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $55,000.

David J. Nauman to Gary and Lisa Mason, 1573 Route 30, Amboy, $125,000.

Ann M. Connolly to Daniel Andrew Huene, 402 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $23,000.

Nathan R. and Jennifer L. Ross to Ryan Kreps, 513 Highland Ave., Dixon, $202,500.

David L. and Chris A. Weeks to Cyd R. Meiners, 847 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Laurene Hayden to Scott and Marianne Gilmore, 903 Brook Meadow Drive, Compton, $36,000.

Brandon J. Kidd to Pat Penfold, 410 Clark St., Paw Paw, $137,500.

Joshua Schick to Dark Land Trust No. 1, 368 W. Everett St., Dixon (formerly Ray’s Tires), $90,000.

Quit claim deed

Victor John Slopecki to Monique Lewis and Makayla Fenner, block 4, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Trustees deeds

Whited Family Trust, Patrick J. and Anne M. Whited, co-trustees, to Kenneth Alan and Terri Adamson Blank, block 15, lots 121-122, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $55,000.

Dela Cruz Family Revocable Trust, Anabelle Q. Dela Cruz, successor trustee, to Erwin and Anabelle Q. Dela Cruz, block 12, lot 38, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trust No. 1954, First National Bank of Highland Park, trustee and Chicago Title Land Trust Co., successor trustee, to Nick and Frank LLC, 1514 Nelson Road, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Rocket Mortgage LLC and Quicken Loans LLC to Consuelo and Marion Thomas Spriggs, 325 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $57,399.

The late Steve A. Holt and Tamyra R. Holt to Jalen Lokker and Angela Mekka, 16962 E. Eddy Road, Davis Junction, $195,500.

Ethan E. and Tracy A. Ringle to Cylas Krieger and Camryn Turner, 336 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $243,000.

April Chudoba to H&J Loyalty Properties LLC, 311 W. Hitt St., Mount Morris, $43,500.

Brittany D. Brown Harris to Ashley Wright, 617 E. Third St., Byron, $133,000.

Carl C. and Maria E. Carlson to Amanda Phillips, 3725 W. Cedar St., Grand Detour, $141,000.

Ralph A. and Kathy A. Long to Jennifer M. Rybicki, 303 W. Lincoln St., Mount Morris, $91,000.

Scott A. Williams to Gary Dennis Mathews, 1006 S. Second St., Oregon, $88,000.

Protestant Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Chicago bishop and trustees to Roger and Riley Comins, 409 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $139,000.

Marcia Wegner to Jared S. Ross, 403 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $70,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kassy L. Wallace, 108 Hillside Drive, Polo, $109,535.

Richard D. and Mary L. Krug to Derek M. Shull and Jordyn Arneson, 306 W. Center St., Mount Morris, $180,000.

Edwin G. Powless to Brandon Booth, 209 W. First St., Mount Morris, $135,000.

Cheryl L. Conley to Anthony Christensen, 805 S. Division Ave., Polo, $90,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Ryan Baney, 198 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $254,000.

BKA Holding LLC to Savannah Long, 20255 E. Welty Road, Lindenwood, $330,000.

Trustees deed

Michael A. and Deborah L. Gaston Living Trust, Michael A. and Deborah L. Gaston, trustees, to Steven W. and Susan R. Book Trust, Seven W. and Susan R. Book, trustees, one parcel in Maryland Township, $79,050.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office