Dixon’s Lowell Park held its first fall festival Saturday at the Pinetum. The day featured vendors, crafts, snacks and a hayrack ride. Also on hand was a live action role-playing group, CER LARP, which introduced its weapons, gear and rules in its fantasy world to visitors to the fest. Artists and gardeners alike brought in the fruits of their trade for sale at the fest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Wood artist John Carroll of Mt. Morris sits with a display of his works he calls Cairns Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Lowell Park in Dixon. Carroll uses all repurposed wood, “they all had a life before,” said the artist. Lowell Park was hosting a fall fest that featured many outdoor and autumn type interests. (Alex T. Paschal)