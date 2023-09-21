Dixon schools approve personnel actions

DIXON – The Dixon School Board at its meeting Wednesday night approved several personnel action items. They include:

New hires

Katrina Shirley, music teacher at Jefferson School, effective Sept. 5, 2023.

Hollie Turner, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Sept. 5, 2023.

Kristen Parcus, bus supervisor, 15 hours a week, effective Sept. 21, 2023.

Nicole Huys, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Sept. 21, 2023.

Resignations

Rebecca Pate, English language arts teacher at RMS, effective Sept. 5, 2023.

Jeff Long, custodian at Washington School, effective Aug. 25, 2023.

Julianne Hey, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 21, 2023.

Amanda Fogle, paraprofessional at RMS, effective Sept. 11, 2023.

John Shirley, math teacher at DHS, effective Sept. 29, 2023.

Volunteers and/or stipend positions