September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon schools approve personnel actions

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON – The Dixon School Board at its meeting Wednesday night approved several personnel action items. They include:

New hires

  • Katrina Shirley, music teacher at Jefferson School, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
  • Hollie Turner, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
  • Kristen Parcus, bus supervisor, 15 hours a week, effective Sept. 21, 2023.
  • Nicole Huys, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Sept. 21, 2023.

Resignations

  • Rebecca Pate, English language arts teacher at RMS, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
  • Jeff Long, custodian at Washington School, effective Aug. 25, 2023.
  • Julianne Hey, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 21, 2023.
  • Amanda Fogle, paraprofessional at RMS, effective Sept. 11, 2023.
  • John Shirley, math teacher at DHS, effective Sept. 29, 2023.

Volunteers and/or stipend positions

  • Julia Thornton - RMS English language arts facilitator, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
  • Leslie Butler – volunteer sixth grade volleyball coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
  • Ryan Hoffman, co-producer for musical, splitting stipend with Ashley Almquist, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
  • Ashley Almquist, co-producer for musical, splitting stipend with Ryan Hoffman, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
  • Grace Wadsworth, assistant fall play producer for the 2023-24 school year.
DixonDixon School BoardEducation
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois