Dixon schools approve personnel actions

DIXON – The Dixon School Board at its meeting Wednesday night approved several personnel action items. They include:
New hires
- Katrina Shirley, music teacher at Jefferson School, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
- Hollie Turner, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
- Kristen Parcus, bus supervisor, 15 hours a week, effective Sept. 21, 2023.
- Nicole Huys, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective Sept. 21, 2023.
Resignations
- Rebecca Pate, English language arts teacher at RMS, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
- Jeff Long, custodian at Washington School, effective Aug. 25, 2023.
- Julianne Hey, paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 21, 2023.
- Amanda Fogle, paraprofessional at RMS, effective Sept. 11, 2023.
- John Shirley, math teacher at DHS, effective Sept. 29, 2023.
Volunteers and/or stipend positions
- Julia Thornton - RMS English language arts facilitator, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Leslie Butler – volunteer sixth grade volleyball coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Ryan Hoffman, co-producer for musical, splitting stipend with Ashley Almquist, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Ashley Almquist, co-producer for musical, splitting stipend with Ryan Hoffman, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Grace Wadsworth, assistant fall play producer for the 2023-24 school year.