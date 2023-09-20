Sterling council OKs easements for Park District recreational trail to Sauk

When finished, probably sometime in 2027 or ’28, the Sterling Park District's biking, jogging and walking path will run 4.2 miles, from Hoover Park on Sterling’s east end to Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. The Sterling City Council on Monday approved granting the Park District four easements to build the rest of the trail, one of which is shown here, behind Builders Discount. (Wendler Engineering, provided by the city of Sterling)