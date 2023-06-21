Sterling Park District finishes another piece of its multiuse path to Sauk

A new half-mile section of the Sterling Park District's multiuse path, which runs between Woodlawn Road and River Road and is pictured here, is finished and ready for bike riders, joggers and walkers. When completed, the 4.25-mile path, which begins at Hoover Park on the east end of town, will end at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)