Merlin’s turning 70! His birthday bash is Sunday in Sterling (shhh, it’s a surprise)

STERLING – Hey, all you Sterling natives of a certain age – one of our own is about to celebrate a milestone, and we’re all invited!

Merlin (Merlin Kropf, but when you’re as iconic as Cher, who needs a last name?) is turning 70 on Sept. 27, and a surprise b-day party is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Champs, 11 E. Third St.

Those of us who grew up with Merlin and his sweet, sunny smile have missed him.

He’s been living in a group home in Rock Island, where his brother, Noland, keeps an eye on him, since his mom Betty died on Feb. 10, 2007.

That was not too long after Merlin was hit by a car. He spent a month in the hospital, and two months in rehab, before returning to his assembly job at Self Help Enterprises, but with his beloved mom gone, he needed to be with family. Younger brother Noland became his guardian.

Before that, though, he was all Sterling, all thr time, and the town hasn’t been the same without him.

We’ve missed spotting Merlin walking (OK, trotting, running, jogging, zipping!) around town, hanging out with the firefighters, or the guys at the Daily Gazette, or at any other business with an open door, waving to passing motorists, scamming snacks, sodas and quarters, and chatting with his friends – essentially, anyone and everyone he happened to meet.

Well, here’s a rare opportunity to let him know what he meant, and means, to us.

Pop in and give him a grin, a handshake, a pat on the back. Your reward will be that amazing, infectious, unforgettably radiant smile.

Better bring a Kleenex. Or two.

Can’t make it? Your loss.

But you can send him a card; his address is 2850 Ninth St., Rock Island, IL 61201.