Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund announces grant recipients

OTTAWA – The Board of Directors of the Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund has announced recipients of the WWMF fifth annual grant cycle.

After reviewing several applications, nine diverse entrepreneurial business awardees ages 18-51 were selected to share in a total of $36,000 inclusive of the $120,000 in grant funds cumulatively awarded across 31 entrepreneurial operations since 2019. The recipients are:

Eric Ebersole, 18, of Sterling, is a recent Milledgeville High School graduate who plans to attend Lakeland College to complete the John Deere Mechanics Technician Program in the fall. He farms with his dad and uncle but plans to use the $5,400 to expand his own cattle operation by replacing old sheep fencing on 10 acres of pasture, purchase feeder bunks, and adding water and electricity to the buildings. Like Wackerlin, Ebersole purchased a tractor at a young age and owns some haying equipment and a few other farm implements. In addition, this past winter he used his skills to get his Grandpa’s old John Deere 3020 that sat for 20 years in working condition.

Jordan McLane, 25, is the owner/operator of Dawn-An-Dusk Farm in Elizabeth. For seven years, he has been committed to breeding and raising quality sheep and goats, and providing high-quality meat to sell directly to consumers and local meat markets. He earned a bachelor’s degree in ag business and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and both he and his father earned the American Farmer degree in FFA. He plans to use the $5,000 to complete phase one of the crowding tub and alley system to improve farm safety for himself and his young farmhands.

Max Habben, 25, is the owner/operator of a custom round baling, inline bale wrapping and individual bale wrapping business in Chadwick. He plans to expand his business by purchasing a second round baler and supplies needed to broaden his clientele and operation with the $5,400 awarded. His goal is to double his customer base. In addition to this baling business, he operates a cow/calf operation. He farms with his dad and looks forward to passing his love for agriculture onto his children.

Josh Chrestman, 40, and Craig Johnson are brothers-in-law who own and operate the Indian Creek Tree Farm in Leland. They purchased the farm 10 years ago and have worked diligently for years to rehabilitate the 28-acre farm to produce a variety of high-quality Christmas trees for self-cutting and have added a little bit each year to improve the overall family experience of cutting down the holiday tree. They plan to use the $4,000 to purchase a mini-donut machine and hot chocolate dispensers to improve the Snack Shack. Future plans include building the North Pole Lodge for Santa.

Ashley Nesemeier, 37, of Milledgeville, is co-owner and operator of Sunset Pastures. This operation participates in a breed up program, in which they raise a rare variety of sheep called Valais Blacknose Sheep. These sheep are often called the “World’s Cutest Sheep.” Sunset Pastures’ goal is to build its own flock while providing buyers with live lambs, semen and embryos that meet maximum points standards in the breeding protocols. The money awarded, $5,000, will specifically help purchase purebred Valais Blacknose embryos from Tenton Sheep CO with genetics from the top breeder in the industry.

Patrick McPartlan, 29, St. Charles, is the president, drainage specialist and owner of Agrowhere LLC. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in geographical information systems and web map development. His goal is to “manage large areas of land with restored crop production capabilities, and I hope to sell it to a young farmer or entrepreneur with a similar mission as Wayne’s to shift away from absentee land ownership and towards multi-generational farm families.” Preservation and conservation is the mission of this company. He plans to use the $2,700 to offset the cost of a booth at the Farm Progress show in Decator this fall to get the needed exposure to grow his business.

Cody Peterson, 18, Sheridan, has farmed with his grandpa and helped several neighbors growing up to fulfill his passion for farming. He transformed a 100-year-old barn filled to the brim and used his savings to make his first cattle purchase. He has made improvements over the last three years to improve the site and manage his herd. He plans to use the $3,000 to help purchase a grinder so he can make his own feed. He has invested his profits back into his operation to increase his herd and make improvements.

Anthony Pferschy, 51, of Elburn, is a two-time winner. He and his wife own Garlic Breath Farm, a certified organic garlic farm. He is a first-generation farmer who continues to diversify and market garlic, garlic products, and, most recently, home-grown produce. They are a familiar face at local farmer’s markets and the Ottawa Kris Kringle Market. With permission from the city government to build a road-side produce stand, they plan to use the $3,000 to build this structure and a cooler system to keep the “greens” in good selling condition.

Erica Miller, 31, from Lostant, is a mother of twins who is married to a fourth-generation farmer. Together, they are the proprietors of Milla Market, a farm-to-table operation. Miller and her family are looking to diversify their operation beyond their current poultry and produce operation. The allocated funds, $2,500, will be used to purchase supplies for the expansion into goats, hogs and cattle in the future. She was a friend and classmate of Wackerlin’s at Joliet Junior College.

The Wayne Wackerlin Memorial Fund was established by his siblings to continue his love for agriculture and his entrepreneurial spirit. In October 2017, Wackerlin died in a work accident. Not only was Wackerlin a plant manager for a major grain facility, he also co-owned a firewood business and plowed snow in the winter. He grew up helping his dad on the family farm baling hay, raising livestock and growing corn, soybeans and wheat.

At age 24, Wackerlin cash rented farmland, also growing corn and soybeans. It was his dream to buy land of his own (23 acres of which he had under contract at the time of his death). In 2016, he purchased a new John Deere tractor, having owned several other pieces of machinery since the age of 11.

The principal fundraiser for the WWMF is an annual meat raffle taking place Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus in Ottawa.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/WWMFGrant.