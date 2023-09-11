Grand Detour Arts Festival held under sunny skies

GRAND DETOUR – Wood, metal, oils on canvas – the 74th Grand Detour Art Festival had it all on Sunday.

The juried event - open to all artists and artisans who exhibit work of original concept, design, and execution - was held under sunny skies at the John Deere Historic Site.

Artists also showcased their works in 48 booths located on the grounds surrounding John Deere’s blacksmith shop and home.

Peter Bell of Oregon was one of those artists, selling his “rustic wood creations” featuring benches, stools, and other types of furniture.

“It’s all local wood that I have or my neighbors have,” he said, using a small circle of wood as his official business card.

Carolyn McBride, a volunteer with Serenity Hospice & Home, adjusted handmade cards featuring pressed flowers at the “Petal Pushers” booth.

“Nine of us meet at the Lutheran church in Dixon to make the cards,” she said. “It’s a fundraiser for Serenity Hospice & Home.”

Results of the juried show were unavailable on Monday. For more information on the Grand Detour Arts Festival visit: https://www.facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/.