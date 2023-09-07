Rep. Fritts to host hunter safety course

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting an upcoming hunter safety course.

The two-day event will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both days are required.

“With hunting season approaching, I wanted to offer my constituents a way to learn more about how to keep themselves, and others, safe while enjoying the outdoors,” Fritts said in a news release. “This course also offers a space for fellow hunters to come together as a community and discuss the sport that they are passionate about.”

The event will take place at the Rochelle Masonic Lodge, 500 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle. Reservations are required and spots are limited. To secure a spot, call Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690.

For more information about Fritts, visit RepFritts.com.