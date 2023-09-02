Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Kat Real Estate Holdings LLC to Niemann Holdings LLC, 928 First Ave., Rock Falls (Save A Lot), $1.35 million.

Newkirk 212 LP to Kat Real Estate Holdings LLC, 928 First Ave., Rock Falls (Save A Lot), $0.

NKremainder Interest LLC to Kat Real Estate Holdings LLC, 928 First Ave., Rock Falls (Save A Lot), $0.

Gordon R. Sigel to Javier Martinez, 21374 Coleta Road, Sterling, $64,500.

Sally A. Renkes to Joseph D. and Terri L. Monnin, 43 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $160,000.

Natalie Amesquita, now Duis, to Jason Wolber, 803 North St., Sterling, $115,000.

Rap and Associates Inc. to Bradford Parks LLC, 1501 W. Fourth St., Sterling (Woodlawn Mobile Home Park), $750,000.

Dylan J. Pierceson to Timothy Berglind and Ruth Sheahan, 228 Ave B, Rock Falls, $42,680.

Joyce J. Long to James Helms, 1905 E. 23rd St., Sterling, $200,000.

Joseph R. McCallister to Mary Contreras, 405 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $16,000.

Evan D. and Marie J. Clark to Bradley and Ashley Dunlap, 24299 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $200,000.

BJE Future LLC to Evelyn Alivia Ebersohl and Aiden Michael Long, 1708 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $72,500.

Randall Pettenger to Richard E. Nolan Jr., 2114 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $23,000.

Select Employees Credit Union to Leopaldo Paz Ramirez and Martha L. Ruiz Serrano, 612 15th Ave., Sterling, $80,000.

Jacob T. and Vanessa Wessels to Julia Gomez and Timothy W. Cox Jr., 1801 11th Ave., Sterling, $148,000.

Matthew D. and Samantha K. Mattox to Chad Steffens, 308 W. Grove St., Coleta, $80,000.

Brooks Soleta to Isaac M. Steffes, 909 Washington St., Prophetstown, $85,000.

Michael A. Wagenecht to Got Realty LLC, 505 Meadow Lane, Morrison, $78,500.

Jeff and Jody Alls to Joseph and Heather Nelson, 9209 Star Road, Erie, $55,000.

Richard A. and Jennie I. Brauer to Jordan and Morgan Johnson, 206 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $53,000.

Kelly George, also Howick and formerly Kelly Jo Julian Severing, and Vincent A. Glowacki to Charles Yost, 805 W. Park St., Morrison, $63,500.

Loretta J. Larson to Joseph Anthony and Erika Lynne Candella, 28454 Bertha Drive, Rock Falls, $215,000.

Thomas H. Vos and Terri A. Merema to Tylor M. and Taylor J. Rus, 518 Christopher St., Morrison, $155,000.

Marie Ann Bray to John Seifert, 1107 N. Bluff St., Albany, $175,500.

Barry D. and Margaret A. Tompkins to Timothy E. Dunavin, 708 Ave. E., Rock Falls, $15,000.

Michael L. Britt to Brianne E. Wolf, one parcel on Rock Ridge Drive, $13,000.

James P. Helms to Jason Heath and Johanna Tillie Baldwin, 21631 Buell Road, Sterling, $380,000.

Shane W. and Angela K. Ferguson to Hunter M. Ferguson, 19470 Creamery Road, Morrison, $150,000.

Daniel R. Pontnack to Travis Love, 900 East Ave., Sterling, $6,000.

Trustees deeds

Agnes Verbout Family Trust, Roger L. Verbout, trustee, to Preston and Rosann Padovani, 24100 Kane Drive, Sterling, $145,000.

Rock River Housing Trust , Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Emily K. Witherell, 709 W. Seventh Ave., Sterling, $77,000.

Executors deeds

Glenn Robert Norman Sr. Estate to Gordon R. Sigel, 103 N. Washington St., Tampico, $29,900.

Alice B. Middleton Estate to Steven Vanhorn, 2004 E. Sixth St., Sterling, $110,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff, Fidelity Bank, Federal National Mortgage, Michael S. and Summer L. Babcock, Midland States Bank and Bank of America to Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 1014 Holland Drive, Rock Falls, $94,900.

Whiteside County sheriff and Jake D. Walls to Pennymac Loan Services, 1209 13th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Robin Jay Hoffman Jr. to Amerihome Mortgage Co., 809 E. 14th St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Todd Stern to United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 502 W. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Katie McCauley to United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 720 Seventh St., Erie, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

William Muir to William Muir and Bill Marinkovich, block 2, lot 287, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Grace W. Burkart to Gale Haines, 213 W. Hawley St., Amboy, $95,000.

Candy L. Jonsson to Richard Hornung, 630 W. Main St. and 758 state Route 251, Compton, $0.

Kevin C. and Jessica A. Lancaste to Ismael Jonathan Barrera-Monzon, 504 Killion Ave., Ashton, $112,500.

Sandra A. Pankhurst to Diane Collazo, 505 N. First St., Ashton, $158,000.

Richard W. and Shirley K. Pratt to Steve Krick, 836 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $164,900.

James M. Blaine to Daniel C. Fry II, 556 Dry Gulch Road, Amboy, $300,000.

Wesley John Crow to Robert C. Heller, 103 Shady Lane, Dixon, $119,000.

Joseph T. and Suzanna E. Heavner to Doreen E. and Raymond A. Peterson, 1307 Trail Drive, Dixon, $311,000.

Warren T. Gridley and Kandie Manning, 416 Madison Ave., Dixon, $128,000.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and Nachusa Lutheran Orphanage, also Nachusa Lutheran Home For Children to Dixon Community Unit School District 170, 1261 state Route 38, Dixon, $0.

Jason and John C. Cunniff to Alexander Sugg, 341 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $145,000.

Leslie A. Davidson to Patricia and David Francis, 822 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $195,000.

James, Daniel F. and Robert Scully, Barbara Melendrez, David Minnick, Frances M. Brown and Patricia A. Donovan to Margaret Haines, 79 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Dean, Susan L., Joel R. and Robert D. Stephenitch to Sublette Farmers Elevator Co., one parcel in Sublette Township, $5,000.

James J. Victor and Phyllis Egizio to Pamela and Gregory Koch, 622 E. Main St., Amboy, $37,900.

Janusz P. Knap to Kelsey M. Armstrong and Catherine L. Ritchie, block 2, lot 76, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $65,000.

Quit claim deeds

Melissa Orlowski to Willie and Sharnae Wheeler, block 9, lot 10, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

Christopher C. Hudson to Tyler Jared Rowe and Megan Kay Johnson, block 25, lot 109, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,000.

Trustees deeds

Warren A. and Beverly J. Seebach Trust, Beverly J. Seebach, trustee, to Ag View FS Inc., 2314 Quarry Road, Ashton, $66,480.

Betty L. Sensenig Revocable Living Trust, Betty L. Sensenig, trustee, to Leslie A. Davidson, 626 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $90,000.

Executors deeds

Carolin Costeoll, David W. Costeoll, independent executor, to Ruth Mary Straw, 2115 W. First St., Dixon, $0.

Thomas R. Cox, Margie Shore, independent executor, to James G. and Jennifer A. Carter, 593 Penrose Road, Dixon, $235,000.

Deed in trust

Richard W. Hann Revocable Trust and Thomas R. Hann Trust, Thomas R. Hann, trustee, to Depue Cies Family Trust, Marti C. and Michael Allen Depue, trustees, one parcel in Dixon Township, $49,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Richard Haan Jr. to Mt. Morris Fire Foundation NFP, 13 E. Main St. and 16 E. Front St., Mt. Morris, $230,000.

Mt. Morris Fire Foundation NFP to Mt. Morris Fire Protection District, 13 E. Main St. and 16 E. Front St., Mt. Morris, $0.

James T. and Brenda L. Sklavanitis to Mt. Morris Fire Protection District, 11 E. Main St., Mt. Morris, $81,000.

Claude E. Keller to Mt. Morris Fire Protection District, 14 E. Front St., Mt. Morris, $75,000.

Christopher J. and Deana M. Blevins to Derrich and Stephanie Cooper, 1570 N. Limekiln Road, Oregon, $280,000.

Jeffrey A. Burger to Carlos Fior and Carole Vilchis, 5727 Poplar Drive, Oregon, $25,000.

Patrick L. Allen to Avery Carlson, 145 S. Fox Run Lane, Byron, $165,000.

Ann E. O’Brien to Mark V. and Debra S. O’Brien, 10331 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $453,550.

Wayne Platek to Joseph E. and Cassandra N. Buhlig, 308 N. Division Ave., Polo, $158,250.

Oregon 404 LLC to Oregon 404 LLC and Paipa York LLC, 400 N. Fourth St., Oregon, $150,000.

David Beckman to Donna White and Heather White Housner, 192 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $194,750.

Corey James and Laura Margarita Twombly to Mary Nowak Kuhn, 3222 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $250,000.

Cheryl Baker to John and Katrina Shirley, 308, 310 and 312 Vermillion Lane, Dixon, $180,500.

Michael Bailey to Travis Carter, 314-316 Vermillion Lane, Dixon, $4,000.

Brandt R. Eastman to Dennis E. and Maryann Komes, 11463 W. state Route 64, Polo, $363,000.

Tony S. and Anthony Benesh to Nicholas and Chelsea Palmer, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $197,500.

Marybeth Scott to Christian Smith, 208 N. Mulberry Lane, Dixon, $150,000.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 205, 207 and 309 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Kassy L. Wallace to Londa G. Gibbs, 410 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $82,700.

Salvatore and Susanna Tranchina to Nate and Kathryn Drew, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, Oregon, $95,000.

Nancy R. Nichols to Jonathan P. Stauffer, 2371 N. Cass St., Polo, $98,000.

Brian K. and Lori S. Smith to Kevin L. and Linda L. Branscomb, one parcel on Lemke Drive, Byron, $36,500.

Teresa Bullock to Earvin T. Sturges and and Yolanda Marshall, 1228 Tilton Park Drive, Rochelle, $226,000.

Summit Ag Fund III LLP to Acretrader 234 LLC, two parcels in Pine Creek Township and two in Grand Detour Township, $2.9 million.

Quit claim deeds

William and Mary Knapowski to Luke W. Roach, 319 Slippery Rock Drive, Dixon, $0.

Gregory and Christine Watson to Daniel and Elizabeth Watson, one parcel in White Rock Township, $24,000.

Trustees deeds

Vera M. Johnson Revocable Trust 1, Alan W. Ranz, trustee, to Steven Golabeck, 306 Third Ave., Forreston, $110,020.

Gloria Haury Trust, Robert J. DeVries, trustee, to Randy L. and Dawn M. Huenefeld, 17704 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, $112,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office