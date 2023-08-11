Carroll County Fair: Friday

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair continues Friday with carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. and a live concert at 7:30 p.m., all at the fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

3 to 10 p.m. Friday.*

1 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

*Wristband hours are limited to 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every day. A new armband needed per carnival session listed above; same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Friday: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2 to 5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30 to 7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For information, visit carrollcountyfair.info/