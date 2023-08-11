August 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Carroll County Fair: Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
Spectators watch as the tractors go full bore down the track Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Carroll County fair.

Spectators watch as the tractors go full bore down the track Wednesday at the Carroll County Fair. Live music on on the schedule for Friday night. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair continues Friday with carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. and a live concert at 7:30 p.m., all at the fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

  • 3 to 10 p.m. Friday.*
  • 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

*Wristband hours are limited to 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every day. A new armband needed per carnival session listed above; same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Friday: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2 to 5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30 to 7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For information, visit carrollcountyfair.info/

