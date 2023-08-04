McCombie’s sweet corn day a success

SAVANNA – State Representative Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) hosted her second annual Sweet Corn Day event in the 89th District, to celebrate sweet corn and create a great day of family fun for NWIL residents.

Over a hundred attendees came out to eat corn and enjoy the many festivities, McCombie said in a press release.

Sweet Corn Day was suggested by a local constituent and McCombie presented a bill to designate August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois. The legislation was passed in 2022 with unanimous support. This year’s event was the second annual celebration, and it is a tradition McCombie hopes to continue for years to come.

“Last year was the first for this event and I am happy that so many more were able to attend this year. The great turnout, shows our shared love for sweet corn,” said McCombie – who is already looking forward to next year’s event on Aug. 1, 2024.

Rep. McCombie also extends a special thank you to the sponsors who helped make this year’s Sweet Corn Day happen: Miller Excavating (Ron & Lori Miller-Savanna), City of Savanna, Sullivan’s Foods, WCCI, Neumiller Farms (Savanna), Selmi’s Farm Corn (Rock Falls), Drake Farms (Baileyville), Mike & Jen Sullivan, Benson’s On The Mississippi (Albany), and the Illinois Corn Growers Association.