Tennessee pilot attempts record-setting flight and Whiteside County Airport is on his list

ROCK FALLS – Daniel Moore, a pilot from Johnson City, Tennessee, will stop briefly at Whiteside County Airport on Monday in his attempt to set the world record for the Most U.S. States Visited in 24 Hours by A Fixed Wing Aircraft (solo pilot).

Moore has more than 11,000 hours of flight time, 36 years of flying experience, and holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate in single and multi-engine airplanes, according to a news release.

“He is also a designated pilot examiner for the FAA and has three jet type ratings in the Cessna Citation, Beechcraft Premier and Cessna CitationJet. Dan operates Dan Moore Aero LLC, a company which provides insurance-approved training to pilots in specific makes and models of aircraft,” according to the release.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Moore set a record for the most airports visited in 24 hours by a fixed wing aircraft (92) – a record that stood for almost three years.

His new record attempt will begin in Durant, Oklahoma, and conclude at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on the first day of AirVenture 2023.

AirVenture is an annual airshow held each year in Wisconsin, and it is the largest airshow in the world.

“Dan began attending AirVenture when he was 13 years old. AirVenture has had a direct effect on Dan entering an aviation career,” according to the release. “Each year, Dan’s birthday falls during AirVenture, which starts the last Monday of July and continues to the following Sunday.”

Here are more facts about Moore’s latest flight endeavor:

World record flight departs Durant, Oklahoma, about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Flight will conclude in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, no later than 10 a.m. Monday.

En route, the flight will stop in 25 to 30 states.

A full route map can be found on the website (worldrecord.aero).

Check out the Facebook page for more info: facebook.com/DanMooreWorldRecords.

The full attempt can be monitored via a Garmin tracking link at share.garmin.com/worldrecord.

Here’s the list of airfields Moore plans to visit:

KDUA, Durant, Oklahoma.

KPRX, Paris, Texas.

KTXK, Texarkana, Arkansas.

KSPH, Springhill, Louisiana.

KGLH, Greenville, Mississippi.

8A0, Albertville, Alabama.

KRMG, Rome, Georgia.

KCEU, Clemson, South Carolina.

KAVL, Asheville, North Carolina.

0A9, Elizabethton, Tennessee.

KVJI, Abingdon, Virginia.

KPBX, Pikeville, Kentucky.

KLWB, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

KHGR, Hagerstown, Maryland.

W05, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

N40, Pittstown, New Jersey.

KDXR, Danbury, Connecticut.

KSFZ, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

KBED, Bedford, Massachusetts.

KPSM, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

KSFM, Sanford, Maine.

KVSF, Springfield, Vermont.

KITH, Ithaca, New York.

1G0, Bowling Green Ohio.

KDUH, Lambertville, Michigan.

KANQ, Angola, Indiana.

KSQI, Sterling, Illinois.

KDBQ, Dubuque, Iowa.

KCHU, Caledonia, Minnesota.

KOSH, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.