Sterling man fighting veteran suicides with new 5K, Pups for Vets program

STERLING – With the help of a Sterling Army veteran, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit veterans suicide prevention group is expanding its reach to Illinois, starting with a 5K fundraiser this summer.

The 5K run for Veteran Suicide Prevention begins at 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 at New Life Lutheran Church, 702 W. Lynn Blvd.

The cost to participate is $30, which includes at T-shirt for those who register by July 22 at myevent.com/5KRFVSA or by clicking on the events tab at 22mohawks.com.

There will be live music, Sweet Butts cotton candy will be sold, and pizza will be provided. Proceeds and donations will be given to the new 22Mohawks’ Illinois chapter.

Retired Army Sgt. Floyd Dunn of Sterling, who turns 36 on Wednesday, is organizing the 5K and also bringing other 22Mohawks events to the area, including a tandem parachute jump.

The jump, involving 10 veterans chosen by lottery, will take place on Sept. 3 at Rochelle Municipal Airport. Those interested can register for the lottery also by clicking on the events tab at 22mohawks.com. Civilians can participate for a fee.

Dunn, who said he was in the Army for eight years, also is helping bring the 22Mohawks Pups for Vets program to the area. He’ll be working with Sterling/RockFalls dog trainer Mushy Cookie K9 to pair rescue dogs with local veterans and train them to be companions, free of charge.