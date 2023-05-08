May 08, 2023
Sterling church hosting veterans suicide awareness 5K on Aug. 12

STERLING – New Life Lutheran Church, 702 W. Lynn Blvd., will host a 5K Running for Veterans Suicide Awareness at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Admission to the 5K is open to the public.

Proceeds will go toward the 22Mohawks.

Attendees can run the 5K to help raise awareness about veterans suicide. Live music is being performed, and pizza and cotton candy will be provided.

Registration is required to attend. The cost is $30. Attendees who register by Saturday, July 22, will receive a T-shirt. To register, visit myevent.com/5KRFVSA.

For more information, call 815-716-1380.

