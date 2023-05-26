May 26, 2023
Reagan Middle School parents join in summer sendoff

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Christy Zepezauer as the Unicorn, Jenny Conderman as the Flamingo, Paige Toms as the Ballerina Hippo and and Brittany Geiger as the T-Rex pose for photos outside of Reagan Middle School Thursday, May 25, 2023.

DIXON – The last day of school was a busy one. At Reagan Middle School, parents put on fun costumes Thursday as students put the closing note for the school year.

It was also a chance for students to take physical exams for extracurriculars for the next school year. It was also the last reminder for students to turn in their Chromebooks and other tech tools.

The promotional ceremony for Reagan Middle School eighth graders will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dixon High School.

Dixon High School graduation will be 1 p.m. Sunday at AC Bowers Field.

Tiffany Kleinik-Jones bellows out for her daughter, Kesi Turner, Thursday, May 25, 2023 outside of Reagan Middle School.

