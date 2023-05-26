May 26, 2023
Hooray! New splash pad in Sterling’s Central Park is open

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Sterling's new splash pad is open at downtown Central Park, home of Grandon Civic Center.

Sterling's new splash pad is open at downtown Central Park, home of Grandon Civic Center. (Provided by the city of Sterling)

STERLING – The new splash pad at Central Park, home of Grandon Civic Center is open, just in time for your three-day weekend, the city says on its Facebook page.

To activated the water, press the blue button on the south side of the pad. The water runs for 10 minutes before you have to push it again.

It is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except during Municipal Band concerts, most of which are held on Wednesday evenings. On those days, the water will be shut off at 7 p.m., the post says.

It also runs nightly as a lighted fountain display.

A future plus: Bathrooms will be open during splash pad hours, and during concerts, as soon as the security cameras are installed. Stay tuned to the Facebook page.

Staff asks that users avoid the areas of the park that have been newly seeded.

