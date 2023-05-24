Film features Dixon Fire Department, Oregon’s Stronghold Castle

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8

Filmmakers are seen working at downtown Dixon businesses Veniers and The Next Picture Show Monday, May 22, 2023 as they make a feature film titled “Adult Children.” The crew also spent time at Dixon City Fire Department for scenes. The movie is being written by Annika Marks, directed by Rich Newey and produced by Angie Gaffney. Along with Dixon, downtown Oregon is getting some exposure was well. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)