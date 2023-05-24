Film features Dixon Fire Department, Oregon’s Stronghold Castle

DIXON – Parts of the Dixon Fire Department and downtown provided a backdrop for a movie being filmed Monday.
Scenes were shot at different locations in Dixon and Oregon for the film “Adult Children” including The Next Picture Show and Fresco on First as well as Stronghold Castle.
“Adult Children” is a family comedy being written by Annika Marks, directed by Rich Newey and produced by Angie Gaffney.
According to the film summary, “when a crisis provides a 17-year-old the opportunity to spend time with her three older siblings, she’s excited to gain some insight into what it means to be an adult, only to be disappointed when she discovers they’re all faking it.”
Gaffney said they partnered with Chicago Media Angels and local Rock River Studios with Kelly Waller and Michele Girgis.
Filming will wrap up this week in Oregon, and the towns have provided a good variety of visuals from farmland to rural and city areas, Gaffney said, adding that it has been great to see the friendliness and sense of community people have.
They look forward to bringing future jobs and business to the area, she said.
The feature film will likely be released in spring 2024.
The Dixon City Council approved a location release last week with Adulting Children LLC to film a scene at an apparatus bay at the fire station for a few hours.
“It was a great opportunity for the city,” Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said. “We have a beautiful downtown and a beautiful fire department, so why not share them.”