Author returns to St. Anne School for reading

DIXON — Former St. Anne’s student Amanda Donahue and her husband, Tyler, presented the picture book she wrote “Tyler’s Purple Arm” to third, fourth and fifth graders at the Dixon school.

“Tyler’s Purple Arm” is about a boy with a birthmark who has a positive attitude.

According to her biography, Amanda wrote the story because her husband has Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome, which can produce a port-wine stain on the right arm. On the author’s website, there is a photo of Tyler as a Newman Central Catholic football player.

Amanda created the story that normalizes the character’s skin difference, relying on the advice and support of doctors at the Mayo Clinic. The story celebrates kindness and acceptance.

Amanda is an Illinois Wesleyan University graduate in educational studies and psychology. She and Tyler live with their five boys in central Illinois.

“Tyler’s Purple Arm” is Amanda’s debut book. Mat Sadler is the illustrator.