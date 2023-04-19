April 19, 2023
Author returns to St. Anne School for reading

Amanda Donahue’s book is ‘Tyler’s Purple Arm’

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Author and St. Anne’s alumni Amanda Donahue with husband Tyler presents her book “Tyler’s Purple Arm” Friday, April 14, 2023 to third, fourth and fifth graders at the Dixon School. The book is based on Tyler’s birthmark and the struggles and accomplishments he faced growing up with the condition.

DIXON — Former St. Anne’s student Amanda Donahue and her husband, Tyler, presented the picture book she wrote “Tyler’s Purple Arm” to third, fourth and fifth graders at the Dixon school.

“Tyler’s Purple Arm” is about a boy with a birthmark who has a positive attitude.

According to her biography, Amanda wrote the story because her husband has Klippel-Trenaunay Syndrome, which can produce a port-wine stain on the right arm. On the author’s website, there is a photo of Tyler as a Newman Central Catholic football player.

Amanda created the story that normalizes the character’s skin difference, relying on the advice and support of doctors at the Mayo Clinic. The story celebrates kindness and acceptance.

Amanda is an Illinois Wesleyan University graduate in educational studies and psychology. She and Tyler live with their five boys in central Illinois.

“Tyler’s Purple Arm” is Amanda’s debut book. Mat Sadler is the illustrator.

Author and St. Anne’s alumni Amanda Donahue presents her book “Tyler’s Purple Arm” Friday, April 14, 2023 to third, fourth and fifth graders at the Dixon School. The book is based on husband Tyler’s birthmark and the struggles and accomplishments he faced growing up with the condition.

