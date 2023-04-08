At Heritage Woods, residents hold a Teddy bear tea party

Heritage Woods resident Margie Mathias gives a hug to a teddy bear gifted to her from the staff at the Sterling nursing home Friday, March 31, 2023. Mathias, a popular person with staff and residents alike, is rarely seen without one of her stuffed buddies. In honor of the Mathias, her friends threw her a teddy bear tea party, complete with stylish hats, snacks, different teas and of course teddy bears. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)