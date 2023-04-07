April 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Sterling Riverfront Commission unveils its master plan

Public gets to view components at former factory sites, Lawrence Bros. and National

By Kathleen A. Schultz and Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Dr. Tami Stringer (left) and Jennifer Rylander look over schematics of the some of the buildings Wednesday, April 5, 2023 during the Riverfront Commission’s redevelopment plan event. Stringer’s office is downtown so she’s especially interested in the plan.

STERLING – The Riverfront Commission unveiled the master plan for the Lawrence Bros. and National sites, part of the $300-million-plus Riverfront Reimagined Project, during a public open house Wednesday.

The main components focus on the two former factory sites.

Plans call for worker apartments, a hotel and events center, and a rooftop bar/restaurant for the four buildings at the Lawrence site, which will be developed first.

That will be followed by market-rate apartments, a fitness center, and yet-to-be-determined other potential uses of the National site, which for now has 11 buildings.

Go to tinyurl.com/mr3pk28x to read the full plan.

Members of the public look over artist renderings of the proposed $300-million-plus Sterling Riverfront Reimagined Project during a public event Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Plans call for worker apartments, a hotel and events center, and a rooftop bar/restaurant for the four buildings at the Lawrence site, which will be developed first.

SterlingSterling Main StreetDevelopment
