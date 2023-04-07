Sterling Riverfront Commission unveils its master plan

STERLING – The Riverfront Commission unveiled the master plan for the Lawrence Bros. and National sites, part of the $300-million-plus Riverfront Reimagined Project, during a public open house Wednesday.

The main components focus on the two former factory sites.

Plans call for worker apartments, a hotel and events center, and a rooftop bar/restaurant for the four buildings at the Lawrence site, which will be developed first.

That will be followed by market-rate apartments, a fitness center, and yet-to-be-determined other potential uses of the National site, which for now has 11 buildings.

Go to tinyurl.com/mr3pk28x to read the full plan.