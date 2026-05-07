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Lake County Journal

Residents invited to LCDOT virtual open house

Here’s a chance to weigh in on Envision 2050

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lake County Division of Transportation invites you to participate in the Phase 2 Virtual Open House for Envision 2050, the long-range plan that will guide how the county invests in transportation projects through the year 2050.

This second phase gives the public an opportunity to:

  • Review the project’s vision and goals
  • Prioritize strategies for transportation improvements
  • Learn about the next steps in the Envision 2050 process and how projects are funded

The Phase 2 Virtual Open House is now open and allows you to participate anytime at your convenience.

Visit the Virtual Open House at lakecounty2050.com/virtual-open-house2.

Lake CountyTransportationRoadsGovernmentLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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