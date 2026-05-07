Operation Dropbox to help local veterans now open

The Lake County Health Department is now in its second year of Operation Dropbox, a donation drive dedicated to supporting more than 3,000 veterans and their families.

Last year, Lake and McHenry counties together saw a record level of community support, with 132 organizations serving as drop-off locations and 11,427 pounds of donations collected for Veterans Path to Hope.

“I’ve only been here a short time, and I’ve already grown so much,” said one veteran who has benefited from VPH. “I plan to stay connected to VPH and the new connections I’ve made to help me stay on track.”

Volunteers from the Lake County Medical Reserve Corps collect donations during the month of May.

“I’m hoping this year, we will see even more people participate in Operation Dropbox,” Lake County Health Department Executive Director Chris Hoff said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to donate and support our community, especially those who have sacrificed so much to serve our country.”

The following items (new and unexpired will be accepted at participating drop site locations: Progresso/Chunky soups (all varieties), Chef Boyardee (ravioli, spaghetti, Beefaroni), Hormel chili, canned beef stew, corned/roast beef hash, Manwich, canned chicken/tuna/Spam, spaghetti sauce, sardines and vegetables/fruits. Accepted pantry goods are peanut butter and jelly, ketchup/mustard/mayo, salad dressing, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, applesauce/fruit cups, cereal, instant oatmeal packets, shelf-stable milk, bottled juice (all varieties), pancake mix, flour, sugar, baking supplies and ramen noodles.

Accepted household items (new and unused) are cookware (pots, pans, utensils), coffee pots and supplies, manual can openers, household cleaners, laundry detergent/fabric softeners, new pillows, paper products (paper towels, toilet paper), plastic silverware, garbage bags (33 gal/65 gal industrial, and gift cards or Walmart/Target gift cards.

Accepted personal items are shampoo and conditioner, deodorant/personal hygiene items, soap and body wash and toothbrush/toothpaste/floss.

The collection is NOT accepting any decor, clothing or fabric items, except new, plastic-wrapped pillows.

“Operation Dropbox represents the heart of our mission — community, compassion, and action," VPH Executive Director Laura Franz said in the release. “We’re honored to be part of it and excited to see the impact we can make together this year. Events like Operation Dropbox remind us that our veterans are never alone. We’re excited and grateful to see our community show up in such a meaningful way.”

To make this event possible, LCHD has partnered with VPH, Lake County Division of Transportation, the McHenry County Health Department and volunteers from LCMRC.

Lake County: For a full list of participating drop site locations, please visit the Operation Dropbox website at www.lakecountyil.gov/5302/Operation-Dropbox. For more information about VPH, call 815-321-4673 or visit veteranspathtohope.org. Those interested in Medical Reserve Corps volunteer opportunities can visit the Lake County Medical Reserve Corps webpage.

McHenry County: For more information about the Operation Dropbox donation drive, visit bit.ly/Operation-Dropbox-MCDH, email health-nursing@mchenrycountyil.gov or call 815-334-4500.