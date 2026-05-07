Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation May 11

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Carl Kerby from Reasons for Hope on May 11.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Join the group for “Amazing Evidence for God…The Respiratory System!”

In his presentation, Kerby explores how God designed the human body’s “air filtration” respiratory system.

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.