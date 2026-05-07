Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet May 12

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon May 12 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $18 for the luncheon. A pre-luncheon get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Guest speaker Charles Carpenter will talk about newsletters, how to prepare one, who to send it to and how to get started. He has prepared them for his graduating class, history retirees from Waukegan and his own family.

All retired educators are welcome to attend, and no reservations are necessary.