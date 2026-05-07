Request to terminate Downers Grove Pride month sparks debate

A contestant dressed as an inflatable unicorn lines up for the dog and human parade during the 2024 Downer’s Grove Pride Fest. This year's fest will be held June 6 at Fishel Park (Suzanne Tennant/Suzanne Tennant/For Shaw Local N)

Scott Richards stepped to the podium during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Downers Grove Village Council meeting and wasted little time expressing his anger and displeasure.

“I’m a gay man. I’m also a veteran. Four years in the Air Force. What I heard tonight is insulting,” said Richards, a Downers Grove resident.

What upset Richards were comments made moments earlier by people asking the council to no longer proclaim June as Pride month in the village.

The village has issued the proclamation for the past 4 years.

“It’s disgusting, and how dare people get up here and make those kind of comments,” Richards said. “In this day and age of all times. And then I’m sure they go marching off to church feeling very proud of themselves. I just sat there, and I was stunned. I’m insulted, and I’m ashamed of the community that feels that way.”

“I’m appalled by what’s going on tonight. How dare you people. Shame on you.”

The request was made by resident Eileen Bryner, who said the proclamation “caters to only one genre of thought on sexuality and gender.”

“Pride month is elevated, but (there is) no comparable month-long celebration for Christian perspectives on family, marriage or biological reality,” Bryner said.

“The village is, in effect, discriminating against most everyone else.”

“It selects one contested ideology for official honor and public prominence while leaving the beliefs of the broader population unrecognized.”

“That’s not the fairness and equality the proclamation claims to champion.”

Bryner said opposing the proclamation is not tantamount to hatred or discrimination against an individual.

“The issue is not people. It’s government using its official voice and our public resources to celebrate and promote one set of ideas while sidelining all others.”

She added that Pride celebrations can be detrimental to children because young people are drawn to bright colors, rainbows and parades but cannot “comprehend complex debates about gender ideology or adult sexual politics.”

“We should be strengthening families, not subtly undermining them,” she said.

Resident Laura Hois, a Republican candidate for state representative, said Downers Grove has become known as a “lightening rod for pride.”

“It has gone too far in the community,” Hois said.

“The Pride movement in the schools, in the libraries, in the village has become very divisive and we’ve suffered from it for the last several years,” Hois said.

“It’s harming our children, sometimes irreversibly. It violates parents trust. It violates the law, and it’s working against the will of the people.”

Resident Gloria Walsh-Rock spoke in support of the Pride month proclamation and celebration.

“I believe it should be celebrated because there are many kinds of people here in Downers Grove, and when we think about what are the rights of LGBTQ+ students, children, adults, families, I believe those rights should be taken as seriously as everyone else in the village.”

“I think it’s fabulous that the village participates in that.”

“I think it is necessary that all of the people, families, children in this village are recognized and their rights are celebrated and that they are protected. So I appreciate what the village has done, and I hope you continue to do that.”

Resident Marge Mark said the Pride celebration should not elicit concern.

“I am proud transgender parent. I am very grateful and happy that Downers Grove is not scared to honor June as Pride month. It doesn’t take anything away from anyone else,” Mark said.

“Pride month is not an indoctrination that’s going to lure young children or school children into becoming LGBTQ.”

“I’m grateful for the fact that Downers Grove has done this year after year.”