Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

April 2: Victor Sherman, U.S. Army; and Anna Sherman, spouse.

April 3: Otis L. Moore, U.S. Marine Corps.

April 13: Mary Cisek, spouse (husband died in 1974).

April 14: Lawrance C. Pasquest, U.S. Army.

April 15: William Hawes, U.S. Army.

April 23: Richard Kellerman, U.S. Army; Kathleen Romanoski, spouse.

April 24: Marie Bender, spouse.

April 27: Vincent Swoyer, U.S. Navy; Sally Swoyer, spouse.

April 29: Lawrence L. Larson, U.S. Air Force; Richard W. Purgal, U.S. Marine Corps; Mary Jo Schlichter, spouse.