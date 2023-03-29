Upcoming Easter egg hunts in the Sauk Valley

Easter Egg Hunt, 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, Sterling Rock Falls YMCA, 2505 YMCA Way, Sterling. Pool filled with plastic eggs. Children enter with their age group starting with 4-year olds. $5 for members, $10 for others.

Easter Egg Hunt, noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1, Premier Rental Purchase, 1395 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

Coloma Township Park District Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Centennial Park, Rock Falls. Inquire about registration, 815-625-0272.

Sterling Park District Easter Egg Hunt, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, Westwood Soccer Fields near Westwood Building 3. Free for children 8 and younger.

Tampio Lions Club Easter Egg Walk, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Reagan Community Gym, Tampico.

Egg-stravaganza, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Discovery Center Museum, Rockford.

Do you have an upcoming Easter egg hunt? Send notices to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/