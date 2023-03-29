March 29, 2023
Upcoming Easter egg hunts in the Sauk Valley

Gabriel Dennis, 3, of Sterling grabs an egg during the Sterling park district Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event, held at Westwood, saw hundreds of kids race around a course picking up eggs hiding treats and tickets to win bikes.

Gabriel Dennis, 3, of Sterling grabs an egg during the Sterling Park District Easter egg hunt in 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Easter Egg Hunt, 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, Sterling Rock Falls YMCA, 2505 YMCA Way, Sterling. Pool filled with plastic eggs. Children enter with their age group starting with 4-year olds. $5 for members, $10 for others.

Easter Egg Hunt, noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1, Premier Rental Purchase, 1395 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

Coloma Township Park District Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Centennial Park, Rock Falls. Inquire about registration, 815-625-0272.

Sterling Park District Easter Egg Hunt, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, Westwood Soccer Fields near Westwood Building 3. Free for children 8 and younger.

Tampio Lions Club Easter Egg Walk, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Reagan Community Gym, Tampico.

Egg-stravaganza, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Discovery Center Museum, Rockford.

Do you have an upcoming Easter egg hunt? Send notices to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/

