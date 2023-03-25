March 25, 2023
Lee County Board named agriculture ally after passing resolution

Ag supports more than 4,000 jobs in the community

By Rachel Rodgers

Lee County Farm Bureau President Adam Henkel presents the Ally in Agriculture designation to Lee County Board Chairman Bob Olson on March 23 following the passage of the pro-agriculture resolution. Pictured are Adam Henkel, Lee County Farm Bureau President, Bob Olson, Lee County Board Chairman, Natalie Pratt, Section 2 FFA Reporter and Kelton Schwamberger, Section 2 FFA President. (Photo by Danelle Burrs)

DIXON – The Lee County Farm Bureau designated the Lee County Board as an “ally in agriculture” after the group passed a resolution in support of local agriculture Thursday.

“Our farming community would like to thank members of the Lee County Board for showing their support by adopting this resolution,” said Adam Henkel, Lee County Farm Bureau president. “Agriculture is a major economic driver in Lee County, and this resolution shows that our elected officials have our backs when making important decisions affecting our farms and livelihoods.”

The Lee County Farm Bureau represents more than 600 farmers and 2,000 members, Henkel told the board Thursday. Ag supports more than 4,000 jobs in the community, he added.

Similar resolutions are being passed across the state.

“I’m proud that the Lee County Board unanimously voted to adopt this resolution in support of agriculture,” board chair Bob Olson said. “Agriculture is important to both the economy and the people of Lee County. This month’s meeting fell during National Agriculture Week, which makes this vote even more meaningful.”

County board members work with their local farm bureau to better understand the role agriculture plays in their local economy, such as providing jobs and generating property tax revenue, which is used to fund services for all residents.

“Agriculture is the state’s largest industry, and passage of these pro-agriculture resolutions show that our elected officials understand that agriculture goes far beyond providing food and fuel,” Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. said. “When county boards pass these resolutions, they are showing their commitment to work with farm leaders so they can confidently be champions of agriculture.”

