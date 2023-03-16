Dixon Municipal Band gets $20,000 from city, half of what it requested

DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band will be getting $20,000 from the city for its next season after debate from the Dixon City Council.
The funds are $5,000 more than the band received last year and half of what the organization requested this year.
Band manager Chris Hammitt previously presented to the council an update on the last season and its plans for the next.
The band hosted a full summer series, performed at three parades, did volunteer performances at city events and had its annual patriot concert during the Petunia Festival, Hammitt said.
Additionally, there was spring concert earlier this month with nationally touring trombonist Harry Watters, which took place at the Dixon Historic Theatre.
For the upcoming season, the group wanted to expand vendors available during the summer series, buy new equipment, land two big-name guest musicians for the spring concert and give the band director a raise.
The band averages about 50 members from throughout the area, and Hammitt said its performances often draw an audience of more than 100. It had 300 at its annual Christmas concert, Hammitt said.
Last year, the band had asked the city for $25,000 for a full season and received $15,000. With fundraising, the band was able to have a budget of about $40,000, Hammitt said.
The group requested $40,000 for this year with the goal of raising $20,000.
Band funding has been a topic of debate for several years as the city reduced its funding and encouraged the organization to raise its own money and become more self-sustainable.
After hearing that the council was only going to allocate $20,000 for this year, Hammitt returned to the council last week, emphasizing the need for the funding.
“We need to maintain our equipment, we need to retain our talent, and we need to continue to bring guest artists to town for shows,” he said.
Unlike nonprofits that approach the council for donations, the band is a city entity, and it has exceeded expectations set by the council to do more fundraising and events, Hammitt said.
For comparison, Hammitt said the Sterling Municipal Band has a budget of about $90,000, including $60,000 from the Sterling City Council.
The council then decided on the $20,000.