Dixon Municipal Band plans premier spring concert, requests $40,000 for this season

DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band is planning its first spring concert and is requesting the city fund the band with $40,000 for the next season.
Band manager Chris Hammitt recently spoke during a Dixon City Council budget meeting on the band’s progress across the year and plans for the future.
The band hosted a full summer series, performed at three parades, did volunteer performances at city events and had its annual patriot concert during the Petunia Festival, Hammitt said.
“We’re proud to have been part of Dixon’s fabric, its cultural identity, for more than 100 years, and we’re proud to say we’re continuing this tradition,” he said.
The band often drew more than 100 people to its summer concerts, with the last one pushing 150. There were 300 people attending the annual Christmas concert, and one of the season highlights was seeing the old Lee County Courthouse lawn packed with people for the annual patriotic concert, Hammitt said.
“Part of our mission is to stir people’s souls, and I think we do that there and down at the bandshell as well,” he said.
An addition this year is a spring concert with nationally touring trombonist Harry Waters, which will take place March 4 at the Dixon Historic Theatre.
For the upcoming season, the group wants to expand vendors available during the summer series, buy new equipment, land two big-name guest musicians for the spring concert and give the band director a raise. The band averages about 50 members from throughout the area.
The band asked the city for $25,000 for a full season last year and received $15,000. With fundraising, the band was able to have a budget of about $40,000, Hammitt said.
The city has reduced its funding for the band for several years and encouraged the organization to fundraise and become more self-sustainable.
The band is asking for $40,000 from the council for the next season and is looking to raise about $20,000.
The city’s new fiscal year begins May 1, and the council will vote on a budget in the coming months after hosting its annual budget workshops.