Dixon restaurant picks up bus tab for The Facility after-school program

DIXON – Mama Cimino’s has agreed to cover the costs of transporting students from Reagan Middle School to The Facility for the remainder of the school year, the Dixon Park District announced.

The program was only a week old when the announcement was made Wednesday.

On Monday and Wednesday, students in grades four through eight can arrange for a ride via Lee Ogle Transportation System/LOTS, which will take them to The Facility at 1312 Washington Ave.

There are a few things parents must do before their student can board a bus, however. A parent or guardian must call the park district at 815-284-3306 to register for one of the 12 available seats. Spots must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance. Pickup at Reagan will be at 2:30 p.m. Students will have to pay a $3 drop-in fee or have a park district membership to use The Facility’s venues, such as SVB Courts or the Trinity Financial Community Room.