March 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon restaurant picks up bus tab for The Facility after-school program

Mama Cimino’s will cover the cost to transport Reagan Middle School students to Dixon Park District facility

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
A player fires off a shot at The Facility Wednesday, March 8, 2023 during an after school program that runs on Monday and Wednesdays. Through an agreement between LOTS, Reagan Middle School and the Dixon Park District the students are bussed over for after school activity. Mama Ciminos has made a donation to cover the transportation costs for the students for the rest of the school year.

DIXON – Mama Cimino’s has agreed to cover the costs of transporting students from Reagan Middle School to The Facility for the remainder of the school year, the Dixon Park District announced.

The program was only a week old when the announcement was made Wednesday.

On Monday and Wednesday, students in grades four through eight can arrange for a ride via Lee Ogle Transportation System/LOTS, which will take them to The Facility at 1312 Washington Ave.

There are a few things parents must do before their student can board a bus, however. A parent or guardian must call the park district at 815-284-3306 to register for one of the 12 available seats. Spots must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance. Pickup at Reagan will be at 2:30 p.m. Students will have to pay a $3 drop-in fee or have a park district membership to use The Facility’s venues, such as SVB Courts or the Trinity Financial Community Room.

