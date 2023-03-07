Next Hemingway? Lee County seniors get tips on writing memoirs

DIXON – Aaron Lawler, a professor at Wabonsee College, led a creative writing group at the Lee County Council on Aging’s Senior Center on Friday.

The group, made up of writers in and around the Sauk Valley, are honing their skills on crafting a memoir.

“A memoir is different than a life story,” Lawler said. “Good memoirs connect writers and their audience on a personal level.”

Lawler used Illinois-connected authors Ray Bradbury and Ernest Hemingway as examples of how contrasting writing styles can be used to build a successful story.

The workshop was funded by the Illinois Endowment for Arts and Humanities, which endorses speakers to lead programs. Those attending previous courses have contributed to a book published by Susan Lawler, director of the senior center.