Loaves and Fishes in Morrison needs help after it loses egg provider

MORRISON — A free community breakfast program that serves more than 400 meals a week needs help after losing its meat and egg provider.

Loaves and Fishes, which was started in 2011, serves breakfasts four days a week at the First United Methodist Church.

The entity that had been providing meat and eggs to the community breakfast at low cost recently informed breakfast organizers it can no longer do so.

Loaves and Fishes can purchase the items at retail, but at a greatly increased cost. It has the financial reserves to do this, but only for about another two months.

The program runs on donations obtained from a collective of local churches, community members, community organizations, the County Market and Sauk Valley Food Bank.

The meals are prepared and served by volunteers from area churches. The same volunteers do the cleanup.

“Any donations from companies, organizations or individuals that will enable Loaves and Fishes to continue this community program would be greatly appreciated as the need is great,” said William Abate, who is with the organization.

In 2022, Loaves and Fishes served 17,316 breakfasts and volunteers logged 5,546 hours.

To make a donation or to offer ideas on how to help, contact Loaves and Fishes director Lois Heerdt at heerdtkl@gmail.com or 815-499-1706.