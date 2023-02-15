Candidates for Sterling council, school board invited to March 21 forum

STERLING – A forum for candidates running for the Sterling City Council and Sterling Public Schools board of education will be 6 p.m. March 21 at the City Council chambers at 212 Third Avenue.

The consolidated election will be April 4. The Whiteside County clerk is currently accepting requests for vote by mail, with the first ballots expected to be issued on Friday. The last day to register for the consolidated election is March 7. the grade period registration and voting will be March 8 to April 4.

The forum will be open to the public. It will be broadcast via Facebook by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event.

Candidates will be allowed to state individual positions on issues.

Members of the public can ask questions by submitting them in advance to the Chamber office at 211 Locust Street in Sterling or by email at knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com. The deadline to submit questions is March 15.

Candidates who have filed for school board are Allen Przysucha, Narcisco Puentes, Gonzalo S. Reyes and Sarah Alvaraz Brown.