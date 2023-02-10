Driver in Prophetstown SUV crash airlifted to Iowa trauma center

PROPHETSTOWN — A driver ejected from his sports utility vehicle during a rollover crash Friday morning was airlifted to the Level 1 trauma center at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Approximate location of a single-vehicle crash on Friday in Whiteside County. (Illinois Department of Transportation map)

The driver, Michael J. Starr of of Prophetstown, 48, was in stable condition, the release added. He was the only occupant of the SUV.

Deputies reported they arrived at about 5 a.m. at the scene of the crash, which was along Spring Hill Road near the intersection of Lynch Road in rural Prophetstown.

The preliminary investigation showed that a black Chevrolet suburban had been southbound on Spring Hill Road, left the roadway, entered a ditch on the north side, then rolled over an undetermined number of time before coming to rest on its wheels.

The investigation continues, Sheriff John Booker said in the release.

The driver faces charges including driving under the influence of drugs, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving too fast for conditions. Charges are an an allegation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Responding to the accident were the Prophetstown Fire Department, Prophetstown EMS, MedForce Air Medical and Todd’s tire and Auto Repair Towing.