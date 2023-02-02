February 02, 2023
St. Mary School in Dixon sends students on scavenger hunt to learn about saints

Junior high and elementary students alike work together to solve clues for the St. Mary School scavenger hunt in Dixon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

DIXON — In recognition of Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Mary School in Dixon went on a scavenger hunt around the school.

They picked up some odds and ends, sang the theme to “Spongebob Squarepants” and got quizzed by their teachers along the way.

The exercise, which included students from the elementary and junior high working together, was to teach them about various saints important to the Catholic faith.

The planned to have an evening of praise activities later on Wednesday and take part in an all-schools mass at Newman Central Catholic on Friday.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, whose 16th District includes Lee County, reintroduced a bipartisan resolution along with Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal to commend Catholic Schools Week. The 16th District of Illinois is home to 16 Catholic grade schools and high schools.

Dixon St. Marys School first-grade teacher Cassie Burgess speaks with students Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, during a scavenger hunt at the school. Students were required to find specific teachers and gather information about Catholic saints to complete the game.

