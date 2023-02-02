February 02, 2023
Sauk Valley Community College spring enrollment up from last year

Spring headcount increases slightly over the year

By Rachel Rodgers
Lutheran Social Services of Illinois representatives Tina Berkely, left, and Shelley Hinton speak with Kelly Rockhold of Sterling about their programs from a booth at SaukFest. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s student enrollment has increased slightly for the spring semester.

Spring headcount increased 0.3% from the previous spring semester, while total credit hours were up by 3.2%, according to January data recently presented to the Sauk Board of Trustees.

Total enrollment totaled 1,479 students, up from 1,474 last year and 1,283 in 2021.

Men’s enrollment saw a sizable jump in credit hours, by 13.8% or 587 hours.

Paid enrollment has increased by 7.4% from the previous spring semester, with the highest enrollments in general education courses.

Part-time student enrollment – those enrolled in fewer than 12 credit hours – was down 9.8% in headcount and 5.5% in number of credit hours while full-time student enrollment was up 10.7% in headcount and 9.8% in number of credit hours.

There also was a 10.2% increase post-COVID for daytime courses but a decrease of 5.4% credit hours for online courses.

Nontraditional student enrollment for those 24 and older was down 14.5% in headcount and down 7.5% in number of credit hours while traditional student enrollment was up 7.2% in headcount and 8.7% in number of credit hours.

First generation student enrollment was up 1.9%.

Recent high school graduate enrollment was up 20% in headcount and up 19.2% in number of credit hours. Dual-Credit/Dual enrollment is down 10.7% in headcount and down 5.5% in credit hours.

