Sauk Valley Community College spring enrollment up from last year

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s student enrollment has increased slightly for the spring semester.

Spring headcount increased 0.3% from the previous spring semester, while total credit hours were up by 3.2%, according to January data recently presented to the Sauk Board of Trustees.

Total enrollment totaled 1,479 students, up from 1,474 last year and 1,283 in 2021.

Men’s enrollment saw a sizable jump in credit hours, by 13.8% or 587 hours.

Paid enrollment has increased by 7.4% from the previous spring semester, with the highest enrollments in general education courses.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Chloe Coil of Dixon digs into a dog at SVCC’s SaukFest on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Dog and burgers were a couple of the treats on the menu for the welcome back to school celebration. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Part-time student enrollment – those enrolled in fewer than 12 credit hours – was down 9.8% in headcount and 5.5% in number of credit hours while full-time student enrollment was up 10.7% in headcount and 9.8% in number of credit hours.

There also was a 10.2% increase post-COVID for daytime courses but a decrease of 5.4% credit hours for online courses.

Nontraditional student enrollment for those 24 and older was down 14.5% in headcount and down 7.5% in number of credit hours while traditional student enrollment was up 7.2% in headcount and 8.7% in number of credit hours.

First generation student enrollment was up 1.9%.

Recent high school graduate enrollment was up 20% in headcount and up 19.2% in number of credit hours. Dual-Credit/Dual enrollment is down 10.7% in headcount and down 5.5% in credit hours.