Forreston FFA Alumni farm toy and craft show will be March 11

FORRESTON — The 35th annual Farm Toy and Craft Show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at Forreston Junior-Senior High School in Forrest.

The featured show tractor is a Massey Ferguson 98 wide front 1/16 diecast model valued at $80.

There will be more than 40 exhibitors, a silent auction starting at 10 a.m., farm displays by K-12 students and adults and raffles for gift cards and certificates.

The event is sponsored by the Forreston FFA Alumni.

Admission is $3, children 5 and younger are free.

For information on the toy show, contact Rick Garnhart at 815-238-3044, for info on the craft show contact Cathy Kohlbauer at 815-275-6710 or email at forrestonffaalumni@gmail.com.