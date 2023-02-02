February 02, 2023
Forreston FFA Alumni farm toy and craft show will be March 11

By Shaw Local News Network

In a file photo from last year, Weston Leaver, 9, of St. Charles, Minnesota, shops at the Forreston FFA Alumni Farm Toy Show. His family drove down to the toy show and spent the night in Monroe, Wisconsin before coming to the show. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON — The 35th annual Farm Toy and Craft Show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at Forreston Junior-Senior High School in Forrest.

The featured show tractor is a Massey Ferguson 98 wide front 1/16 diecast model valued at $80.

There will be more than 40 exhibitors, a silent auction starting at 10 a.m., farm displays by K-12 students and adults and raffles for gift cards and certificates.

The event is sponsored by the Forreston FFA Alumni.

Admission is $3, children 5 and younger are free.

For information on the toy show, contact Rick Garnhart at 815-238-3044, for info on the craft show contact Cathy Kohlbauer at 815-275-6710 or email at forrestonffaalumni@gmail.com.

