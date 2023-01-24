Trial set for Polo man accused of killing Oregon man

OREGON – A three-day trial is scheduled in May for a Polo man charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of an Oregon man shot more than two years ago.
Cody W. Neuschwanger, 26, faces 6 to 60 years, up to life in prison if convicted in the death of 37-year-old Devin Bailey, who was found wounded in a home in the 1100 block of First Avenue in Rochelle around 9:15 on Oct. 29, 2020.
Bailey was rushed to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to his torso.
Neuschwanger also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, which carries 6 to 30 years.
Two Polo men, then 17, also were charged with mob action in the shooting, which at the time Rochelle Chief of Police Eric Higby said was the result of a domestic argument that got out of hand. They were released to their parents.
Neuschwanger has been free since Jan 15, 2021, after posting $10,000 of his $100,000 bail, which was reduced from $500,000 on Nov. 4, 2020, over the objection of the prosecution.
His trial is scheduled for May 16-18 in Ogle County Court, with a status hearing set for March 15.
Judge Ben Roe is presiding. Neuschwanger is represented by Chicago attorney Michael Johnson; State’s Attorney Mike Rock is prosecuting.