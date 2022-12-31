Coloma Park District announces fall basketball league winners

ROCK FALLS – Coloma Township Park District announced the winners of its men’s fall basketball leagues, each earning a trophy declaring them Half Court Heroes.

The 2:30 p.m. league was won by Munstars with a record of 16-8, the 4 p.m. league was won by the Rockets at 17-8, and the 40-and-older league was won by Hoopahollies at 23-1.

In consolation brackets to determine the Beast of the Worst, Napus at 13-11 lost the 2:30 league, J-Team at 12-13 lost the 4 p.m. league and Gas House at 5-19 lost the 40-and-older league.

Eric Harris, Dustin Nelson, Maurile Bell, Drew Carskaden, and Larmar Lewis are members of the Hoopahollies, which went 23-1 and won the 40-and-older Coloma Township Park District Fall Basketball League. (Bill Leftwich, provided by Coloma Park )

Josh Weber, Anthony Adamson, Booker Cross, and Andrew Trobaugh are members of the Rockets, who went 17-8 to win the Coloma Township Park District 4 p.m. Fall Basketball League. (Bill Leftwich, provided by Coloma Park District)