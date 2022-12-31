December 31, 2022
Coloma Park District announces fall basketball league winners

By Shaw Local News Network
Eric Harris, Dustin Nelson, Maurile Bell, Drew Carskaden, and Larmar Lewis are members of the Hoopahollies, which went 23-1 and won the 40-and-older Coloma Township Park District Fall Basketball League.

ROCK FALLS – Coloma Township Park District announced the winners of its men’s fall basketball leagues, each earning a trophy declaring them Half Court Heroes.

The 2:30 p.m. league was won by Munstars with a record of 16-8, the 4 p.m. league was won by the Rockets at 17-8, and the 40-and-older league was won by Hoopahollies at 23-1.

In consolation brackets to determine the Beast of the Worst, Napus at 13-11 lost the 2:30 league, J-Team at 12-13 lost the 4 p.m. league and Gas House at 5-19 lost the 40-and-older league.

Josh Weber, Anthony Adamson, Booker Cross, and Andrew Trobaugh are members of the Rockets, who went 17-8 to win the Coloma Township Park District 4 p.m. Fall Basketball League.

Cal Jarrett, Laron Carr, Kyle Leblanc, Riley Mehrens, Blake Buls, Javi Gomez, and Lamar Upshaw are members of the Munstars, which went 16-8 to win the Coloma Township Park District 2:30 p.m. Fall Basketball League.

Rock Falls
