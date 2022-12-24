Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County filed Dec. 9-16

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Vegter Holdings LLC to Vincent W. and Carla J. Bush, one parcel on Sawyer Road, Morrison, $206,000.

⋅ Scott and Nicole M. Shepard to Kevin and Kimberly Skoff, 511 Barden St., Morrison, $129,900.

⋅ Taylor Howard and Ryan Mose to William and Kara Wisdom, 1019 Eighth St., Erie, $30,000.

⋅ Ashley N. and Seth M. Buckwalter to Cecil D. Perry, 410 W. Morris St., Morrison, $140,000.

⋅ Harold F. Johnson Estate, Cory and Erica Eshleman, Jana Meiners and Barry Johnson to Chad D. and Samantha D. Rippy, 2204 E. 37th St., Sterling, $135,500.

⋅ Jason J. Stahl to Patrick A. and Kristie C. Drennen, 1321 16th Ave., Erie, $80,000.

⋅ Judy Metz Shilling to Purvis land LLC, two parcels on Matznick Road, Tampico, $393,750.

⋅ Tamara Stockdale to Esthela Ibarra, 808 Ave J, Sterling, $23,000.

⋅ Roland Pineda Estate and Timothy J., James R., Max P. and Ronald C. Pineda to Jordan Johnson, 904 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $60,000.

⋅ Matthew D. and Cameron C. Ottens to Ashley N. Wiebenga, 303 E. Morris St., Morrison, $82,500.

⋅ Travis A. and Katelyn Vanzuiden to Eric M. and Lavina Richmond, 14020 Hillside Road, Morrison, $189,900.

⋅ Dustin E. Rhodes to Devin C. Lott, 402 Ave B, Rock Falls, $69,000.

⋅ Raymond J. Scheff III to Kurt and Brian Properties, 117 E. Third St., Sterling, $80,000.

⋅ Shawn Owen and Megan Fay Richmond to Josh Gould and Tory N. Storm, 8729 Mineral Road, Erie, $348,000.

⋅ Jeffrey A. and Therese A. Gee to Jessica J. and Terrence M. Campbell, 1314 E. 15th St., Sterling, $83,000.

⋅ Cathleen A. Noble to Lewis P. and Mary D. Stanek, 602 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $85,500.

⋅ Thomas P. and Karla R. Green to Troy K. Pritchard and Taylor S. Swearingen, 700 Sunset drive, Morrison, $175,000.

⋅ Skyler D. Adams to Lynn E. and Charlotte Deon Stoecker, 408 E. North St., Morrison, $58,000.

⋅ Thomas A. and Janice M. Unruh to Nicholas J. Pinkston, 1629 Golfview Court, Erie, $225,000.

⋅ Lawrence D. and Samantha M. Beaver to Peyton R. and Ryan J. Peyton, 8444 Albany Road, Erie, $389,900.

⋅ Robert S. and Diana L. Vanriet to Dany L. Nelson, 511 E. High St., unit A7, Morrison, $45,000.

⋅ Lonnie P. Smith to Aaron M. Eppenstein, 624 Hillandale Drive, Morrison, $107,000.

⋅ Sharon Pipitone to Michael S. and Jennifer M. Rangel Kelly Trust, one parcel on Arch Road, Tampico, $119,000.

⋅ Jane M. Nie to Marcos and Meaghan Rivera, 1105 Crestview Road, Sterling, $210,000.

⋅ Larry W. and Margaret A. Ebersohl to Michael S. and Nicole M. Therriault, 24890 Star Road, Tampico, $260,000.

⋅ Ralph I. Oelrichs to Gary and Christie Judd, 1313 E. 37th St., Sterling, $80,000.

⋅ Froyian A. Cervantes and Stephanie Soto to Artemio and Maria Cristina Salomon, 1204 E. LaFevre Road, Sterling, $126,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ James A. and Roseanne Peska to Kenneth J. Hagge, one parcel on Vans Road, Fulton, $20,000.

⋅ David S. Rowzee to Sarah E. Walls, 1004 Lenore St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Dean W. and Alice L. Robbins Trust to Justin and Kelci Schaver, 5108 Spruce St., Galt, $141,900.

⋅ Stephen and Deborah Pearson Trust to Michael S. and Jennifer M. Rangel Kelly Trust, one parcel on Arch Road, Tampico, $119,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Alyce L. Cook Estate to John F. and Joyce E. Cook, 15392 Capp Road, Morrison, $278,880.

⋅ Paul A. Hoffmiller Estate to Kenneth L. Maxwell, 404 Ave E, Rock Falls, $55,000.

⋅ Blanche E. Pillars Estate to William M. and Kimberly A. King, 221 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Deeds

⋅ Dayton A. Schroeder and Kennah D. Meier, to Kennah D. Meier, 115 Birch St., Prophetstown, $0.

⋅ Ruth E. Baker Estate to Ashley M. and Seth M. Buckwalter, 519 Christopher St., Morrison, $148,000.

⋅ Whiteside County Judge, Ross Weter and Cathleen King to City of Sterling, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Brandon J. Reuter to Cynthia A. Adcock, 2102 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $135,000.

⋅ Brian and Justine Stenzel to Edwin E. and Lynette Medrano, 25 W. Main St., Amboy, $84,000.

⋅ Bayer Illinois Production Co. LLC to Hueber Ashton LLC, 1990 state Route 38, Ashton, $3,313,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Patrick and Bonnie Bishop, 731 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $267,000.

⋅ Morgan Arrellano to Kimberly L. Hummel Trust, Kimberly L. and Larry Y.C. Hummel, co-trustees, and Larry C. Hummel Revocable Trust, Larry C. Hummel, trustee, 905 University St., Dixon, $11,000.

⋅ TLK Farm LLC to Louis J. and Carol A. Vaessen Declaration of Trust, Louis J. and Carol A. Vaesson, trustees, one parcel of farmland in Marion Township, $312,761.

⋅ Daniel C. Voss to Greystone Capital Management LLC, 3925 E. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $691,306.

⋅ Midland States Bank to Kevin Kuhns, 330 Maple St., Compton, $70,000.

⋅ Matthew H. and Rachel E. Stemm to Jonathan D. Gieson, 1662 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $170,000.

⋅ Anna M. Smith to Pita Rey Estates LLC, 19 N. Metcalf St., Amboy, $25,000.

⋅ Lois Rorah to Paula Widolff and Brandi Lane, 2773 Shaw Road, Compton, $0.

⋅ Laura Ysco to Paula Widolff and Brandi Lane, 2773 Shaw Road, Compton, $0.

⋅ Kathy Shorter to Paula Widolff and Brandi Lane, 2773 Shaw Road, Compton, $0.

⋅ TLK Farm LLC to East Grove 4 Land Trust, James McLaughlin, trustee, one parcel of farmland in Marion Township, $432,130.

⋅ Marion L. Younger, also Wilson, to Preston A. McPhail, 610 Division St., Dixon, $55,000.

⋅ Patricia L. Hallquist, Vicky L. Pogue, Julie M. Saunders, Natalie J. Cavanaugh and Joyce Lee to Aurea Marie Gramatikov, 315 Park St., Dixon, $118,000.

⋅ Scott Smithee to Sharon Smithee, 1553 Tilton Park Road, Dixon, $167,500,

⋅ John M. and Laurie L. McClure to Dalton Russel and Paige Nicole Wittenauer, 2424 Reynolds Road, Ashton, $190,000.

⋅ Debra Holder to Southside Rental Group LLC, 112 Eells Ave, Dixon, $30,000.

⋅ Erika A., Raymond J. and Albert J. Hernandez and Korona E. Burkitt to Bryan Davis and Katie Rose Bellows, 1009 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $80,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Jonathan Gieson to GSN Rental Properties LLC, 1662 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Kevin J. Carr Trust No. 317, Kevin J. Carr, trustee, to Kacey M.K. Koch, 620 Cushing St., Dixon, $120,000.

⋅ Larry Wright IRA account 201364, First National Bank Amboy, trustee, to Iroquois Valley Farms LLC, four parcels of farmland in Alto Township, $0.

⋅ John A. and Sally K. Fassler Trust, John A. and Sally K. Fassler, trustees, to Andrew and Megan Williams, 206 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $218,000.

⋅ Timbercreek Trust No. 84, Bruce E. Keller and Edwin D. Yingling, trustees, to Hvaree Property LLC, 729 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Jennifer L. Valle Separate Property Trust, Jennifer L. Valle, trustee, to Leonard P. Steen, 105 U.S. Route 30, Harmon, $0.

Executors deeds

⋅ Diane Elana Cornwell, and Karl Joseph and Violet Agnes Kastner to Michelle Peterson, 813 Chestnut Ave., Dixon, $115,000.

⋅ Suz Anne Balser, Peter E. Balser, executor, to Jason G. and Connie A. Potter, 2104 state Route 2, Dixon, $228,000.

Deed

⋅ Warren Charles Steinhurst, Amber M. Smail, executor, to Amber M. Smail, 2306 W. First St., Dixon, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Lee County Sheriff, PNC Bank, NA and Catherine E. James to Federal National Mortgage Association, 211 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Nicholas and Megan Bauer to John T. and Michele Geary Girgis, 946 state Route 2, Oregon, $424,000.

⋅ Elina Shulyak to Joseph and Emily M. Jensen, 104 S. Second St., Oregon, $124,900.

⋅ Gary and Brenda Dobbs to Ella G. Martin, 505 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $70,000.

⋅ Matthew Melancen to Grass Investments, 102 Main St., Leaf River, $50,000.

⋅ Mary Claudia Robertson, to Sarah Leigh Miller, 907 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $117,900.

⋅ William R. Kuehl to Cherry Hill Estates, three parcels in Flagg Township, $0.

⋅ Kandu LLC to County Line Properties LLC, 2 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $10,000.

⋅ Darlene Dirksen to Adam K. and Heather L. Ruchti, 110 N. Depot St., Oregon, $30,000.

⋅ Pipe 77 LLC to Ships 11 LLC, 1320 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $400,000.

⋅ Natasha Knutson, also Hollis, and Nicholas Haines to Taylor N. Tetrick, 405 N. Division Ave., Polo, $107,000.

⋅ Wiggale LLC to David A. and Deborah L. Hidges, 704 Jefferson St., Oregon, $125,000.

⋅ AJ Homes LLC to Daniel James Walz, 305 E. Elm St., Forreston, $107,000.

⋅ Michael L. and Shawneen M. Arreguin to Jonathan and Ocelia Marcela Nuyen, 316 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $200,000.

⋅ C. Lorena, Jesus and Celerina Hueramo and Juan Cincire to Eugenia Cincire, 332 Irene St., Rochelle, $75,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Cheap Home Finders Inc. to Jeffrey S. Kalina, 9702 N Pecatonica Road, Byron, $4,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ D and E Ewing Family Trust, Emma L. Ewing, trustee, to Michael E. and Darice M. Piske, 6572 N. Deer Path, Oregon, $198,000.

⋅ Robert Anthony Thompson Trust, Steve M. Thompson, trustee, to Jose Nieves and Vanessa M. Garcia, 11281 E. Oak Court, Rochelle, $229,000.

⋅ Trust 101, Judy A. Anderson, Tammy J. Taylor and Tammy Kodner, trustees, to Chris and Mariafe Siegfried, 5662 N. Carole Court, Davis Junction, $287,000.

⋅ Longnecker Family Trust 292, Reba Maxine Longnecker, trustee, to Jennifer L. Madden, 165 S. Fox Run Lane and one other parcel in Byron, $179,500.

⋅ Demik Joint Trust, Phillip and Kimberly Demik, trustees, to Harlan E. Rowland Trust 997, Harlan E. Rowland, trustee, 460 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $155,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Estate of the late Carol J. Koeller to Jerryanne M. Jacobs, 106 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $105,000.

Deeds

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2425126024, Ogle County, trustee, to Marco Sawires, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2209352002, Ogle County, trustee, to Sabastien Berardino, 120-122 Flambeau Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2209103013, Ogle County, trustee, to Javeed Shaik, 1009 White Pine Drive, Dixon, 0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208179014, Ogle County, trustee, to Eric Nkemtaji, 315 Platte Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 1604278011, Ogle County, trustee, to Catriucha Muscadin, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2209351023, Ogle County, trustee, to TSA Holding Group LLC, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208204009, Ogle County, trustee, to TSA Holding Group, LLC, 606 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208452003, Ogle County, trustee, to Stefanie Sofia Crocker, 400 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 22084729013, Ogle County, trustee, to Stephanie Sofia Crocker, 213 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208427009, Ogle County, trustee, to Carey Young and Christopher M. Flaherty, 204 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208127036, Ogle County, trustee, to Carey Young and Christopher M. Flaherty, 805 Missouri Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 22084747013, Ogle County, trustee, to Nathan Hutchison, 106 Iron Court, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2209127011, Ogle County, trustee, to Nathan Hutchison, 611 Locust Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208429003, Ogle County, trustee, to Ahmad Zaal, 303 Ohio Court, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208252002, Ogle County, trustee, to Ahmad Zaal, 523 Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208433025, Ogle County, trustee, to Ahmad Zaal, 231 Wisconsin Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208130002, Ogle County, trustee, to Ashly Falcon, 105 North Fork, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2008404020, Ogle County, trustee, to Ashly Falcon, 301 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208277019, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 215 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208326005, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 217 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208376006, Ogle County, trustee, to MTF Properties LLC, 414 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208402018, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 401 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208404010, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 321 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208404014, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 311-313 Otter Trail Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208429006, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 200 Miami Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2209178005, Ogle County, trustee, to MTR Properties LLC, 206 Mulberry Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208526001, Ogle County, trustee, to Namig Aghayev, 406 St. Francis Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2208202002, Ogle County, trustee, to Namig Aghayev, 710 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ogle County Trust No. 2209351020, Ogle County, trustee, to Namig Aghayev, 104 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Sheriff of Ogle County and Christina Hallman to Hub Shuttle Inc. and Russell Stevens, 8576 N. Yosemite Drive, Byron, $108,000.

