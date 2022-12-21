Centennial Park holiday light display canceled due to upcoming storm

ROCK FALLS - Rock Falls Tourism is canceling Friday’s holiday light display because of the impending winter storm.

Friday was scheduled to be the last holiday light display event, but people can still vote for their favorite displays through Dec. 27.

“Many thanks go out to the following: the businesses and organizations that put a lot of time into making the wonderful displays, the sponsors of the carriage rides, all our volunteers including the SVCC Impact student volunteers, and the public for supporting this wonderful event,” according to the organization. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and stay safe.”

Find Rock Falls Tourism on Facebook for more information.