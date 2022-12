STERLING – Illinois’ minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, said the executive director of Business Employment Skills Team Inc., better known as BEST Inc., in a reminder that was sent out last week.

Minimum wage will be $13 an hour, Carrie Folken said.

BEST is a nonprofit agency that administers federally-funded programs in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

For information, visit www.best-inc.org or call 815-625-9648, ext. 104, or TTY 800-526-0844.